How much does Kyle Shanahan make as a head coach? 49ers HC's salary and contract details explored

Kyle Shanahan is one of the NFL's most brilliant offensive-minded head coaches. The San Francisco head coach is a master of scheming, and there's a saying that any quarterback can thrive in a Kyle Shanahan-coached offense. We've seen Shanahan turn Jimmy G to a borderline Pro Bowler and Brock Purdy from Mr. Irrelevant to an MVP front-runner. The common denominator is the supreme coaching ability of the long-time San Francisco 49ers head coach.

As expected, Kyle Shanahan is among the best-paid head coaches in the National Football League. In this article, we will explore Shanahan's salary and compare it to other coaches in the NFL. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Exploring Kyle Shanahan's salary in 2024

According to SI's Albert Breer, Kyle Shanahan earns an estimated $10 million per season as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. The iconic head coach is currently signed to a six-year contract extension, which he penned in 2020, which would set him up to make $60 million on the contract. Shanahan's contract will expire at the end of the 2025 NFL season.

It is important to note that NFL head coach salaries are sometimes private knowledge. Hence, there's still an air of mystery around Shanahan's annual salary. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported at the time of his contract extension that Shanahan was set to be one of the five highest-paid coaches in the league.

Expand Tweet

Who is the highest-paid head coach in the NFL in 2024?

The highest-paid head coach in the NFL is Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton. He joined the Broncos ahead of the 2023 NFL season after a brief time away from the NFL following a long and successful tenure with the New Orleans Saints.

According to NBC Sports' Peter King, Sean Payton is signed to a five-year deal "in the neighborhood" of $18 million annually. That makes Payton the best-paid coach in the NFL, a title previously held by New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick.

Here's a list of the top five earning head coaches in the NFL:

S/N COACH ANNUAL SALARY TEAM 1 Sean Payton $18 million Denver Broncos 2 Sean McVay $15 million Los Angeles Rams 3 Mike Tomlin $12.5 million Pittsburgh Steelers 4 Andy Reid $12 million Kansas City Chiefs 5 John Harbaugh $12 million Baltimore Ravens