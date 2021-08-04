How much money did Spencer Paysinger make in the NFL?

Former NFL linebacker Spencer Paysinger is now more famous for the television series based on his life than his pro football career.

The CW show “All American”, which debuted in 2018, has gained a massive following in America and can be seen on CW, Netflix and HBO GO.

While it's been four years since Paysinger played in the NFL, the 33-year-old made a good living as a pro football player.

Let’s take a look at how much money Spencer Paysinger earned during his seven-season NFL career.

Spencer Paysinger NFL career earnings

Spencer Paysinger played college football at the University of Oregon where he was made team captain in his senior year.

The linebacker recorded 256 tackles, two interceptions, six-and-a-half sacks and one forced fumble over four seasons with the Ducks.

New York Giants

Paysinger did not hear his name read out during the 2011 NFL Draft, but he was signed as an undrafted free agent shortly afterwards by the New York Giants. On July 28th, 2011 he signed a three-year, $1.398 million contract with the Giants.

He played in 15 games in his rookie year, making 12 tackles, as the Giants went on to win Super Bowl XLVI against the New England Patriots. Over the next three seasons with the Giants, Paysinger registered 104 tackles in 47 games.

In 2014, he signed a one-year $1.431 million tender with the New York franchise.

Miami Dolphins

Spencer Paysinger left the Big Apple and signed a one-year $745,000 contract with the Miami Dolphins on April 2, 2015. He then re-signed with the Dolphins on March 31, 2016 for $845,000.

In his two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Paysinger made a total of 57 tackles.

New York Jets

On June 9, 2017, Paysinger left the Fins for another NFC East team, the New York Jets. But before the veteran linebacker could get any playing time with the Jets, he was released on September 1, 2017.

Carolina Panthers

On December 5, 2017, Paysinger signed with the Carolina Panthers. He played in three games, earning $136,765 before being released by the team on December 29, 2017.

Total NFL career earnings

Spencer Paysinger retired from the NFL after being released by the Panthers. He played a total of seven seasons in the league and earned $4,550,764.

Not a small sum for just seven years of work.

