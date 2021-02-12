How much money has Tom Brady made in the NFL?

Tom Brady will go down as the greatest NFL player of all time. Brady has played twenty-one great seasons, with the majority of his time being spent with the New England Patriots. After twenty years with the Patriots, Tom Brady decided to enter free agency and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady has accomplished a lot during his twenty-year career in the NFL. Now that Tom Brady has won his seventh Super Bowl championship and fifth Super Bowl MVP, it brings one question: how much has Tom Brady made during his NFL career?

How much has Tom Brady made during his NFL career?

Super Bowl LV

According to spotrac.com Tom Brady has made a great income during the last twenty-one seasons in the NFL. During his twenty seasons with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady racked up a total of $235.1 million. Take a look at the breakdown of the money Tom Brady made while playing for the Patriots.

With $3.3M of incentives met, the $28.375M earned by Tom Brady in 2020 is the most he’s ever cashed in 21 seasons - by a lot.



2020: $28.375M

2019: $23M

2011: $19.75M

2014: $19M

2010: $16.5Mhttps://t.co/Y6N1ZRFKRq — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 10, 2021

Breaking down the money Tom Brady made with the New England Patriots:

-- Salary: $50,285,705

-- Signing Bonus: $112,288,500

Advertisement

-- Roster Bonus: $25,000,000

-- Workout Bonus: $282,340

-- Restructure Bonus: $27,720,000

-- Option Bonus: $18,000,000

-- Incentive: $1,590,259

-- Total Cash: $235,166,804

Breaking down the money Tom Brady has made with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Spotrac.com also broke down the money that Tom Brady has made during his one year with the Buccaneers as well. Take a look at how the contract breaks down for Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

-- Salary: $15,000,000

-- Roster Bonus: $10,000,000

-- Incentives: $3,375,000

-- Total Cash: $28,375,000

In a year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady has surpassed his incentive earnings with the Patriots. When looking at the break down of the contract between Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, one thing stands out. Brady made $28.3 million in his first year with the Buccaneers.

The interesting fact about the $28.3 million is that not too long ago, Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history. The Patriots trailed the Atlanta Falcons 28-3 in the Super Bowl. Fitting that the biggest comeback is the same three numbers as the final amount of his salary with the Buccaneers.

Advertisement

Tom Brady is set to make 28.3 million including incentives this season with the Buccaneers.



28-3. pic.twitter.com/MY4UYa1LzR — Blitz Alerts (@BlitzAlerts) February 9, 2021

When Tom Brady retires from football he will have a great nest egg to sit on for his future after football. Not to mention that his TB12 business is extremely successful. Even though it is hard to think about the NFL without Tom Brady, one day it will come to an end and when it does he will be a first ballot Hall of Famer.