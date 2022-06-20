How much money would Deshaun Watson end up losing if he were suspended for the entire 2022 NFL season?

Deshaun Watson has reported to mandatory minicamp and has been working out with his new team to build chemistry and work on an effective game plan should he be cleared to play for the 2022 season.

The quarterback has faced severe criticism as of late. After practice, he stands before the media and hails questions concerning the 24 civil lawsuits that allege sexual misconduct. With the possibility of suspension, how much money can he expect to lose should that happen?

According to reports, it turns out to be a relatively small amount. It appears the contract was worked out in the former Texan’s favor, even though the Browns may find themselves starting a third-stringer this season. Watson’s $45 million signing bonus would be exempt from being withheld from suspension. Therefore, the quarterback would only lose out on his first-year salary, which totals $1 million.

—Deshaun Watson speaking to the media for the first time since March 25 "I never assaulted anyone. I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything."—Deshaun Watson speaking to the media for the first time since March 25 https://t.co/7MCiR5uvfo

The NFL has launched their own investigation into the accusations and, should they deem it necessary, a severe punishment will most likely be handed to him before the start of the season. Some have speculated that the new quarterback for the Cleveland Browns could be suspended for the entirety of the 2022 season.

Even if the Browns chose to ignore the possibility of a suspension, Watson's agent clearly saw it on the horizon, structuring the contract to mitigate any potential collateral damage.

Watson may not see the field in 2022

Though a grand jury cleared the $230 million man of any criminal charges, the pending civil lawsuits have been the biggest focus of the offseason. He insists that he did nothing wrong, claiming the massage sessions were totally consensual and that no extra money was exchanged for the extra activities.

As for the Browns, they're still looking for the right opportunity to offload their former number one overall pick in Baker Mayfield, even if it means picking up some of the money he’d be owed. Mayfield was excused from Browns practice after he made it clear that he was not happy with the team’s pursuit of a new starting QB.

If Watson is suspended and Mayfield isn’t an option, the Browns will start third-string option Jacoby Brissett or newly acquired quarterback Joshua Dobbs. The move to acquire Watson could cost the Cleveland Browns the 2022 season. This would be a big hit to the team, especially after making the former Texan the highest paid NFL player in history.

