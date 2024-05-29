How much do NFL equipment managers make? All about the league employee's salary

The NFL is a well-oiled machine, as much entertainment as sports. A lot goes into the league to ensure fans get the best product.
Equipment managers are some of the most unsung heroes in the league, as they're key to kitting up your favorite franchises. This article will examine how much they earn annually.
How much do NFL equipment managers earn?
According to salary.com, the average Equipment Manager salary in the United States was $102,688 as of April 24, 2024, with the range typically falling between $92,006 and $118,593. Hence, an NFL equipment manager's salary can be on the higher end of the payment scale, ranging at about $111,734 annually.
What do NFL equipment managers do?
There are 32 equipment managers in the NFL, and they're all important to the effective running of their franchises. These professionals handle jerseys, shoulder pads, thigh pads, flak jackets, helmets, mouth guards, and more.
Equipment managers ensure players, coaches, staff, and team personnel have the requisite outfits and equipment for home games and road trips. They are the custodians of the equipment, and while they might not get the publicity of GMs and coaches, they're very important to the effective running of a franchise.
Who makes the most money in the NFL?
The National Football League is a star-based league, so it shouldn't be surprising that quarterbacks make the most money. A look at the list of top earners shows quarterbacks occupying at least the top 15 slots, with other positions coming next.
Ahead of the 2024 season, the highest-paid player in the league is Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The LSU product earns $55 million yearly to sling passes to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Here's a look at the best-paid players per position in the league:
- Cornerback: Green Bay Packers Jaire Alexander: $21 million
- Defensive lineman: Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones - $31.75 million
- Edge rusher: San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa - $34 million
- Fullback: San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk - $4.6 million
- Kicker: Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker and Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott - $6 million
- Linebacker: Baltimore Ravens' Roquan Smith - $20 million
- Long snapper: Indianapolis Colts' Luke Rhodes - $1.62 million
- Offensive lineman: Detroit Lions' Penei Sewell - $28 million
- Punter: Seattle Seahawks' Michael Dickson - $3.68 million
- Quarterback: Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow - $55 million
- Running back: San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey: $16 million
- Safety: Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield, Jr. - $21.03 million
- Tight end: Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce - $17.1 million
- Wide receiver: Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown - $32 million