How much does an NFL mascot make?

When you are viewing an NFL game, either live or televised, there is plenty of entertainment to be found. Whether it's the on-field action between the two professional NFL teams, or the squad of cheerleaders on the sidelines. Most NFL teams also have some sort of tradition for home games to get the fans hyped and interacting with the players on the field.

However, there is another aspect of entertainment on the field that some fans may take for granted, but is as important as cheerleaders and traditions: their patented NFL mascot.

What is it like to be a mascot in the NFL?

Mascots in college usually aren't paid, and if they are, it's what many would consider 'chump change'. When you become a mascot in the minor leagues for sports, you can earn a semi-livable wage of about $25,000 on average.

You attend every home game, as well as dozens of promotional events to get more fans to attend the games. In the NFL, the average salary nearly doubles to about $60,000 per year.

There are some professional mascots who make six-figures or more in a season. NBA Denver Nuggets' Rocky is the highest-paid mascot in all of sports, making $625,000 per year. Rocky was even inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame back in 2006.

As for NFL mascots, they are likely seeing a paycheck close to the average of $60,000. The Dallas Cowboys' Rowdy makes $65,000 per year, for example.

The Titans mascot is a raccoon. Cute, cool, but why?

NFL mascots attend every home game for the entire season and don't tend to travel to away games, with the Super Bowl being an exception. But the job doesn't stop with the mascots being at games.

NFL teams run events, promotions, and signings for fans throughout the year, with the mascot regularly in attendance. It's basically like having a full-time job, except no one knows exactly who you are or sees your face.

It could be a prime job for introverts who want to see the game on the field in reality. Some mascots, such as the Jacksonville Jaguars' Jaxson de Ville, go the extra mile and perform stunts during the game, including bungee jumping.

The Jaguars probably won't win the game, but they won the pregame show! The Jaguars probably won't win the game, but they won the pregame show! 😂 https://t.co/6wjdCAN1FS

However, not every NFL team has a mascot or even cheerleaders. Of the 32 teams, five do not have a mascot: New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Washington Football Team. There are no obligations or rules in place that require teams to have mascots, so it is completely up to them if they want to add that aspect to the identity of their franchise.

