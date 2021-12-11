Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will try to avenge their loss against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night at the AT&T Center. The Nuggets lost to the Spurs 123-111 in the same building last Thursday in the first installment of a two-game visit to San Antonio. Saturday's game will be Denver's final game of their current seven-game road trip.

The Nuggets' loss to the Spurs on Thursday gave them a record of 3-3 on their current road trip. Consistency has been a problem for Denver as they have been struggling with injuries to key players and even some of their role players. The silver lining for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who has registered three straight triple-doubles.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are finally in a groove as they have won five of their last seven games. They have wins over the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors and the Nuggets. They almost defeated the Phoenix Suns too, falling just short in the 108-104 loss.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets have five players on their injury report for the game against the San Antonio Spurs. Will Barton, who played the previous game, is listed as probable with a non-COVID illness. He is expected to play against the Spurs and be in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, the four players listed as out are P.J. Dozier, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Austin Rivers. Dozier underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. Michael Porter Jr. also went under the knife for lumbar spine surgery and is out indefinitely.

Jamal Murray is still recovering from left knee surgery, while Austin Rivers is in quarantine after entering the league's health and safety protocols. Murray may not return at all this season, and Rivers has to test negative twice in a 24 hour span to be cleared by the NBA.

Player Status Reason Will Barton Probable Non-COVID Illness P.J. Dozier Out Left ACL Injury Jamal Murray Out Left Knee Injury Michael Porter Jr. Out Lumbar Spine Surgery Austin Rivers Out Health and Safety Protocols

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs have six players on their injury list for Saturday's matchup with the Denver Nuggets. The Spurs are still missing Zach Collins, who underwent offseason ankle surgery to repair a stress fracture. Collins was signed as a free agent and has yet to make his debut for San Antonio.

Meanwhile, Keldon Johnson is listed as probable due to a right ankle sprain. He missed the previous game against the Nuggets, but is expected to play on Saturday based on his status.

The remaining four players are listed as out, but they are all assigned to the NBA G League. Devontae Cacok and Joe Wieskamp are signed to two-way deals, while Jock Landale and Joshua Primo are there to develop and get some playing time.

Player Status Reason Devontae Cacok Out G League Assignment Zach Collins Out Left Ankle Stress Fracture Keldon Johnson Probable Right Ankle Sprain Jock Landale Out G League Assignment Joshua Primo Out G League Assignment Joe Wieskamp Out G League Assignment

Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are not expected to make any changes against the San Antonio Spurs. Nikola Jokic, the reigning MVP, will be the starting center for the Nuggets. He's joined in the frontcourt by Jeff Green at small forward and Aaron Gordon at power forward.

With the continued absence of Jamal Murray, Monte Morris is the default point guard for Denver. The starting shooting guard is Will Barton, who has a non-COVID illness, but is listed as probable against the Spurs. The Nuggets rotation also includes Facundo Campazzo, Bones Hyland, Zeke Nnaji, Davon Reed and JaMychal Green.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are likely to make just one change to their starting lineup for the matchup against the Denver Nuggets. With Keldon Johnson now listed as probable, he'll replace Keita Bates-Diop as the starting power forward.

Johnson's frontcourt partners will be Jakob Poeltl at center and Doug McDermott at small forward. The combination of guards Dejounter Murray and Derrick White gives the Spurs some versatility in the backcourt. The role players off the bench for San Antonio are Bates-Diop, Lonnie Walker, Drew Eubanks, Devin Vassell and Tre Jones.

Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs: Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Jeff Green | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl

Edited by David Nyland