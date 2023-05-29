How much do NFL mascots make? Exploring contract stipulations for match-day stars

The job of an NFL mascot seeks to be the dream role for an ardent NFL fan. That's because mascots get to feature in home games and team activities and hang out with the best players in football during the active NFL season. Also, NFL mascots get paid handsomely for their efforts.

An NFL mascot makes, on average, $60,000 annually throughout their contracts. These contracts tend to last for decades, as sports teams hardly change the individual under the mask.

Who is the highest-paid NFL mascot in 2023?

The highest-paid NFL mascot is an honor that belongs to two team mascots: Rowdy (Dallas Cowboys) and Pat Patriot (New England Patriots). Both mascots earn a reported $50 per hour or $65,000 annually.

As you might have noticed, the highest-paid mascots represent two of football's most popular franchises. Rowdy is the mascot for America's team, the Dallas Cowboys, while Pat Patriot is the mascot for the New England Patriots, the greatest dynasty of the 21st century.

Rowdy and Pat Patriots are regular at Pro Bowls, Draft events and other league programs requiring elite representatives. Furthermore, Rowdy is known to be a hype man for the Cowboys' cheerleading squad, which is by far the most popular in football.

What NFL teams have a mascot in 2023?

Here are the 27 teams in the NFL that currently have a designated mascot:

Baltimore Ravens - Poe Buffalo Bills - Billy Buffalo Cincinnati Bengals - Who Dey Cleveland Browns - Chomps, Swagger Jr., Brownie the Elf Denver Broncos - Miles, Thunder II Houston Texans - Toro Indianapolis Colts - Blue Jacksonville Jaguars - Jaxson de Ville Kansas City Chiefs - K.C. Wold; Warpaint Las Vegas Raiders - Raider Rusher Miami Dolphins - T.D. New England Patriots - Pat Patriot Pittsburgh Steelers - Steely McBeam Tennessee Titans - T-Rac Arizona Cardinals - Big Red Atlanta Falcons - Freddie Falcon Carolina Panthers - Sir Purr Chicago Bears - Staley Da Bear Dallas Cowboys - Rowdy Detroit Lions - Roary Los Angeles Rams - Rampage Minnesota Vikings - Viktor New Orleans Saints - Gumbo, Sir Saint Philadelphia Eagles - Swoop, Air Swoop San Francisco 49ers - Sourdough Sam Seattle Seahawks - Blitz, Boom; Taima Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Captain Fear

Which NFL teams don't have a mascot in 2023?

There are five NFL teams with no mascot. These teams keep it simple and head into the 2023 season without a person inside the costume.

They are as follows:

Green Bay Packers Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants New York Jets Washington Commanders

