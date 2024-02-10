How much do NFL owners make for winning the Super Bowl? Inside league's payouts

The Super Bowl is the peak of Professional American football. Winning it is a major highlight for everyone involved. It takes a lot to win the big game, and NFL owners know that.

According to Equity Atlas, a Super Bowl-winning owner can expect to earn about $30 million from the NFL. Furthermore, winning the Super Bowl is known to boost a franchise's overall value significantly.

According to a report, a Super Bowl win can increase a franchise's value by an estimated 20-30%.

How much do NFL players get paid for winning the Super Bowl?

The stage is set, and the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers, in Super Bowl 2024. Both teams have the motivation to win the big game, and there's a hefty payout for the eventual winner.

According to syracuse.com, each Super Bowl-winning team player will receive $164,000 in prize money. Meanwhile, the players on the losing team will get $89,000 each.

It represents a $7,000 increase from Super Bowl 2023, which the Kansas City Chiefs won.

Here's a look at the payment package for each postseason win in the 2024 NFL Playoffs:

Wild-card winner (division winner): $50,500

Wild-card winner (non-division winner) and teams on first-round bye: $45,500

Divisional playoff winner: $50,500

Conference championship winner: $73,000

Super Bowl winner: $164,000

Super Bowl loser: $89,000

Hence, if the Chiefs win Super Bowl 2024, each player will earn $338,000.

The 49ers, meanwhile, could have earned a maximum of $333,000 because they did not play in the wild-card round due to being seeded number one in the NFC Conference.

How much revenue does every NFL team make in a year?

According to Forbes, the average revenue for each NFL franchise stands at $581 million. Furthermore, the average NFL franchise is worth $5.1 billion, which is among the highest for sports teams worldwide.

There's a reason why the NFL is called a billionaire's league, as every primary owner is a billionaire, controlling a massive franchise.