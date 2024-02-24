How much do NFL players earn after getting franchise-tagged? Listing salary details for all positions in 2024

The NFL's two-week franchise tag period started on Feb. 20, giving teams until Mar. 5 to extend the contract of one player on their roster who would otherwise enter the unrestricted free agency market.

In this article, we will go over the estimated salaries of franchise-tagged players in 2024, broken down by position. Let's first go over how the league uses the franchise tag system.

How does the franchise tag work?

NFL teams can use the franchise tag as a mechanism to extend the contract of one upcoming unrestricted free agent for an additional season.

Players who are franchise-tagged earn a certain, non-negotiable one-year deal for the upcoming season. Teams are only allowed to apply this tag on one player every season.

It's important to remember that franchise tags come in exclusive and non-exclusive varieties.

The franchise-tagged player is guaranteed a one-year average compensation equal to the five best-paid players at his position for the current season if his team chooses the exclusive type.

Another way this works is that the tagged player gets 120% of his previous wage, while being prohibited from signing a contract with any other team.

The more popular tag is the non-exclusive one. Once the next league year starts, players with this tag can reach an agreement on a contract with any team.

However, the player's current team has the option to match the proposal. In the event the player's team declines to match the offer, they earn two first-round picks from the other team.

How much do players earn on the franchise tag in 2024?

The franchise tag's worth differs depending on the kind of tag and the position.

The non-exclusive tag's value is equal to 120% of the player's previous pay or the average salary of the five highest-paid players at his position.

The transition tag's value is determined by the average of the top-10 paychecks received by players at the position in the last five seasons.

According to CBS Sports, the following are the franchise tag values by positions in 2024:

Quarterbacks: $38,301,000 (franchise tag), $34,367,000 (transition tag)

Running backs: $11,951,000 (franchise tag), $9,765,000 (transition tag)

Wide receivers: $21,816,000 (franchise tag), $19,766,000 (transition tag)

Tight ends: $12,693,000 (franchise tag), $10,878,000 (transition tag)

Offensive linemen: $20,985,000 (franchise tag), $19,040,000 (transition tag)

Defensive ends: $21,324,000 (franchise tag), $19,076,000 (transition tag)

Defensive tackles: $22,102,000 (franchise tag), $18,491,000 (transition tag)

Linebackers: $24,007,000 (franchise tag), $19,971,000 (transition tag)

Cornerbacks: $19,802,000 (franchise tag), $17,215,000 (transition tag)

Safeties: $17,123,000 (franchise tag), $13,815,000 (transition tag)

Kickers/punters: $5,984,000 (franchise tag), $5,433,000 (transition tag)