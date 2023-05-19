How much are NFL preseason tickets? Exploring prices with 2023 season on the horizon

NFL preseason tickets start at $8 per ticket and vary according to the stadium, the opponent, and the home team.

Fans looking for NFL preseason tickets during this season will find them in a price range between $8.00 to $18,588. $111.44 is currently the average price of a ticket per game. All prices are according to Ticketmaster.

Who determines NFL preseason ticket prices?

Preseason ticket prices are determined by the team's owners and the overall organization. These games are held before the regular season and are the first live look at the upcoming NFL team outside training camp. Games are played at the NFL team's stadium.

When do NFL preseason tickets go on sale?

The NFL Preseason schedule is typically announced at the beginning of May, with tickets going on sale shortly after.

The 2023 NFL preseason schedule

Preseason takes place after summer camp but before the start of the regular NFL season. Usually, preseason takes place over four weeks, from late August through early September.

All 32 teams will play four games (two home and two away). Games are played on Thursday through Sunday and are televised. All preseason games conclude by the start of the NFL regular season, usually in mid-September.

The Sunday Night Football schedule for 2023

Sunday Night Football will broadcast 18 Sunday night games this season. Falling under the umbrella of SNF is the opener on Thursday night and the Thanksgiving night game.

Here is the complete list of 2023 Sunday Night Football regular-season games:

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, September 10

Week 2: Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles, September 17

Week 3: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, September 24

Week 4: Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets, October 1

Week 5: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, October 8

Week 6: New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills, October 15

Week 7: Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles, October 22

Week 8: Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers, October 29

Week 9: Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals, November 5

Week 10: New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders, November 12

Week 11: Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos, November 19

Week 12: Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers, November 26

Week 13: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers, December 3

Week 14: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys, December 10

Week 15: Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, December 17

Week 16: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, December 23*

Week 17: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, December 28

*NBC's Sunday Night Football game is going to be showcased on Saturday in Week 16

