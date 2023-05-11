How much are NFL tickets in London? All you need to know about UK games this year

The NFL has released its schedule for international games ahead of the 2023 season. One of the highlights of this release is the London Games, fixtures that are tailor-made to increase the league's popularity in Europe.

Let's look at the cost of NFL tickets in 2023 and how you can purchase such tickets. Note that these figures are subject to alterations, as no figures are set in stone in the world of sports.

How much are NFL London tickets?

When NFL London games are held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, those tickets start at $31 and range up to $141. For premium National Football League tickets, expect to pay an average of $600.

When do NFL London tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the United Kingdom fixtures typically go on sale in the summer, but you can make bookings now. You can do this via the NFL's official website. The league has indicated that registering for tickets is the only way to get tickets for the 2023 London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Complete schedule for the 2023 NFL London games:

Sunday 1 October, 2.30 p.m. – Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – Wembley Stadium

Sunday 8 October, 2.30 p.m. – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sunday 15 October, 2.30 p.m. – Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

A brief history of international NFL games

The first regular-season National Football League game to be hosted outside of the United States occurred in 2005. This game was between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. It was played at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.

Because of the massively high attendance record of 103,467, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wanted to continue to expand the league’s international reach by hosting more games on foreign soil.

Following the success of the Mexico City games, Roger Goodell decided to expand outside America and explore the European market. The first point of call in Europe was London, with a game in Wembley Stadium in 2007. The game saw the New York Giants trounce the Miami Dolphins.

Starting in the 2013 season, the number of games doubled. Four matches were held in London by the end of the 2019 National Football League schedule.

