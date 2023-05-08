How much is Patrick Mahomes’ Met Gala watch worth? Exploring Chiefs star’s collection

Patrick Mahomes has had quite the offseason after winning his second Super Bowl in February.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback found himself amongst other stars at the Met Gala alongside his wife Brittany Mahomes. He wore a Hugo Boss black tuxedo and sunglasses with designer loafers sans socks.

Mahomes also showed off a very luxurious watch. The two-time NFL MVP has a reputation for loving Rolex, but decided to wear a skeletonized model of one of Cartier’s most admired watches, the Santos.

The watch is worth between $30K - $40K, but the Chiefs star has an impressive watch collection.

The watch Mahomes wore at this year's Met Gala. Credit: Cartier

His Rolex collection contains a couple of Yatch Masters, and a couple of Daytonas, including a Rainbow worth $520k, and a Two-Tone. There's a GMT-Master II “Batgirl”, and a Day-Date Platinum in his massive collection as well.

The Daytona (l), GMT-Master II Batgirl (c), and Day-Date Platinum (r). Credit: Rolex

He's also the owner of a solid gold, Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra, which he wore while shooting for the cover of GQ Magazine. It's valued at $36K. Patrick Mahomes' watch collection is worth in excess of $852K.

The quarterback showed off another watch in his collection as he attended the Kentucky Derby:

It is very clear that the 27-year-old signal-caller loves his watches wherever he goes.

How much is Patrick Mahomes set to make in the 2023 NFL season?

Mahomes is set to be one of the highest-paid QBs in the NFL in 2023

The former Texas Tech star is set to earn a total of $40.45 million this upcoming season. He will earn a base salary of $5.5 million, a $22.4 million roster bonus, a restructure bonus of $12 million, and a workout bonus of $550K.

It ranks him fourth amongst quarterbacks in total cash, trailing Lamar Jackson ($80 million) and both Deshaun Watson and Daniel Jones ($46 million).

Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million contract extension in July 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs. It remains the highest total contract value in NFL history.

