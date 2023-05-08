IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb headline Miami Grand Prix as Max Verstappen steals brilliant win

NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, and CeeDee Lamb were off to the races at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome. It’s the second running of the race, and Max Verstappen once again crossed the finish line first.

Mahomes attended the race with his wife, Brittany Lynne. The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player also gave Verstappen and Sergio Perez his jersey. In return, he received a replica of Red Bull’s racing attire.

Patrick Mahomes went to the 2023 Miami Grand Prix with his wife, Brittany Lynne, and gave his jersey to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. (Image credit: Instagram.com/patrickmahomes)

Patrick Mahomes with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. (Image credit: Instagram.com/patrickmahomes)

Aside from Patrick Mahomes, Dallas Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb were also present during the fifth race of the 2023 F1 calendar.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter @ESPNF1 CeeDee and Dak pulled up to the Miami Grand Prix CeeDee and Dak pulled up to the Miami Grand Prix 👀 @ESPNF1 https://t.co/4xkNArMg2p

Retired NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson also witnessed Verstappen win his third race of the year, edging Perez and Charles LeClerc.

Of course, Miami Dolphins players Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa also joined in the festivities, given that the race is in their yard. Hill also spent a day on the race track with the Alpine F1 team.

Tua Tagovailoa with Max Verstappen, and Tyreek Hill with a member of the Alpine F1 team (Image credit: Associated Press via NFL's Instagram account)

Finally, new Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey had his photo taken with music producer DJ Khaled at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen is the king of the 2023 Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen edged Sergio Perez to continue Red Bull’s dominance in the 2023 Formula 1 season.

The Dutch racer started at P9 after a difficuly qualifying race and made his way past other drivers. Perez retook the lead on Lap 46 after Verstappen made a pit stop. The teammates then engaged in a fierce battle until Verstappen took the chequered flag 5.3 seconds in front of the Mexican driver.

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso finished third, while Mercedes’ George Russell fell just short of a podium finish. Local hero Logan Sargeant finished 20th, one lap behind Verstappen, who also established the fastest lap at 1:29.708 in the penultimate lap.

Winning the 2023 Miami Grand Prix gives Max Verstappen 119 driver’s championship points, 14 points in front of second-place Perez. Alonso is third with 75 points, while seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton (56) and Carlos Sainz Jr. (44) round out the top five.

Meanwhile, Red Bull Racing-Honda RBPT increased their lead over Aston Martin Aramco-Mercedes in the constructor’s championship to 224-102. It’s the fourth race this season that Red Bull finished 1-2 on the podium.

Patrick Mahomes will work with a revamped Kansas City Chiefs offense

Like Verstappen, Patrick Mahomes would like to keep the Kansas City Chiefs on top by successfully defending their title at Super Bowl LVIII.

However, before that happens, he has to build chemistry with the new players they brought in. Aside from free-agent acquisition Richie James, they also drafted former SMU standout Rashee Rice.

The Chiefs underwent changes in the offensive line as well after bringing in left tackle Donovan Smith from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor also joined Kansas City earlier in the offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite these additions, the road to back-to-back Super Bowl titles won’t be easy for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Their 2023 regular-season calendar includes matchups with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

