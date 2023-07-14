How much do practice squad NFL players make? Breaking down salaries for 2023

The money NFL practice squad players make depends on their experience in the NFL.

The minimum weekly pay for players with two or lesser NFL seasons under their belt is $207,000, for an 18-week stint on the practice team. A player on full-time pay status for at least six regular-season games has accrued a season.

Players with two or more seasons in their resume are paid a minimum of $277,200 annually and a maximum of $358,200 annually.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Furthermore, when a practice team member is called up to the main squad, he is paid the minimum rate for a player with his level of experience. Hence, the income of a rookie promoted to the active team before a game from $11,500 to nearly $39,000. Over $62,000 would be earned by a player with more than seven years of experience.

Front Office Sports @FOS Dan Skipper has been on 6 teams in 6 seasons.



He was cut by the Lions again this year before joining the practice squad.



Yesterday, Skipper got his 1st NFL start.



He stepped in at guard for the first time since 2013 — and helped get Detroit's first win.

Eligibility Criteria for Practice Squads

A player must meet specific criteria to be part of an NFL franchise's practice squad. Here are the requirements heading into 2023:

Players without an accrued season of NFL experience: An accrued season is gained by being on a team's roster, on injured reserve, or a physically unable-to-perform list for six or more games during a season. Free agent players: These have accrued seasons in the NFL but still retain eligibility for the practice squad due to certain restrictions.

There are some restrictions to participating in the practice team. For instance, a player cannot sign with another practice team while still on their current one.

Also, a practice team player may wait to sign a contract with their franchise's next opponent after 4 p.m. ET, six days before the game (or ten days preceding bye weeks).

NFL @NFL



He goes 44 yards for the



:

: Stream on NFL+ Rashid Shaheed was elevated from the practice squad yesterday.He goes 44 yards for the @Saints TD! #CINvsNO on CBS: Stream on NFL+ bit.ly/3g7NGhU

Practice Squad changes in recent seasons

Over the past decade or two, the NFL practice squad has undergone some essential changes that have, in turn, impacted its size, rules, and player eligibility.

Initially, the squad was limited to just five players, which expanded to 10 in 2014. By 2020, this limit was increased to 12. In 2022, it reached its current size of 16 players.

This increase has allowed teams much-needed flexibility in managing their rosters, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The larger squad sizes provide more opportunities for NFL hopefuls to stay involved within a franchise, develop their talents, and stay prepared for a chance to join the main roster.

The recent changes to NFL practice teams have significantly impacted roster management, player eligibility, and compensation.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault