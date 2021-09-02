NFL practice squad 2021: Complete roster of all 32 teams

Once the 53-man NFL roster is set, teams look to sign free agents and waivers onto the practice squads.
These are the players who can be called on to join the main squad during the season should someone be forced off the roster. This year, due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, 16 players are allowed on the practice squads.
Note that these practice squads are subject to change as new players are signed or released.
NFL practice squads by conference
NFC East practice squads
Cowboys practice squad
FB Nick Ralston
S Darian Thompson
QB Ben DiNucci
OL Braylon Jones
DB Kyron Brown
Giants practice squad
TE Ryan Izzo
WR David Sills
WR Matt Cole
WR Damion Willis
TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
TE Jake Hausmann
LB Niko Lalos
OL Brett Heggie
Eagles practice squad
C Ross Pierschbacher
OT Le'Raven Clark
Washington practice squad
RB Peyton Barber
DL Bunmi Rotimi
DE William Bradley-King
DT Gabe Wright
DL Daniel Wise
OT David Steinmetz
LB Jordan Kunaszyk
WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
C Keith Ismael
G Beau Benzschawel
G Wes Martin
S Jeremy Reaves
CB Danny Johnson
C Jon Toth
LB Jared Norris
NFC North practice squads
Bears practice squad
OLB Charles Snowden
K Brian Johnson
CB Thomas Graham Jr.
RB Artavis Pierce
LB Sam Kamara
WR Isaiah Coulter
RB Ryan Nall
Lions practice squad
DT Miles Brown
QB Steven Montez
TE Shane Zylstra
WR Sage Surratt
Packers practice squad
QB Kurt Benkert
OL Cole Van Lanen
CB Kabian Ento
WR Equanimeous St. Brown
K JJ Molson
OL Ben Braden
WR Juwann Winfrey
S Innis Gaines
TE Bronson Kaufusi
RB Patrick Taylor
DL Abdullah Anderson
OL Jacob Capra
LB Tipa Galeai
LB Ray Wilborn
DL Willington Previlon
WR Chris Blair
Vikings practice squad
CB Tye Smith
OT Zack Bailey
WR Myron Mitchell
WR Whop Philyor
QB Jake Browning
LB Tuf Borland
CB Parry Nickerson
FB Jake Bargas
RB A.J. Rose Jr.
OL Kyle Hinton
DE Kenny Willekes
TE Zach Davidson
S Myles Dorn
NFC South practice squads
Falcons practice squad
RB D'Onta Foreman
RB Caleb Huntley
S Dwayne Johnson
OL Willie Beavers
DE Quinton Bell
LB Emmanuel Ellerbee
WR Juwan Green
OL Ryan Neuzil
OLB George Obinna
TE John Raine
DT Chris Slayton
WR Austin Trammell
TE David Wells
CB Chris Williamson
Panthers practice squad
WR C.J. Saunders
OL Sam Tecklenburg
QB James Morgan
S Kenny Robinson
RB Rodney Smith
WR Keith Kirkwood
WR Omar Bayless
OL Aaron Monteiro
DL Frank Herron
RB Spencer Brown
DB Jalen Julius
TE Stephen Sullivan
CB Rashaan Melvin
Saints practice squad
CB Brian Mills
LB Wynton McManis
WR Kevin White
WR Kawaan Baker
DL Josiah Bronson
OT Caleb Benenoch
CB Ka'Dar Hollman
Buccaneers practice squad
WR Cyril Grayson
S Andrew Adams
QB Ryan Griffin
TE Codey McElroy
WR/KR Jaydon Mickens
WR Travis Jonsen
DB Herb Miller
RB Darwin Thompson
TE Deon Yelder
NFC West practice squads
Cardinals practice squad
DE Ron'Dell Carter
CB Rasul Douglas
WR Andre Baccellia
Rams practice squad
WR J.J. Koski
DB Kareem Orr
CB Tyler Hall
LB Micah Kiser
RB Otis Anderson
WR Landen Akers
TE Kendall Blanton
OT Chandler Brewer
DE Earnest Brown IV
DT Marquise Copeland
DB Dont'e Deayon
G Jeremiah Kolone
LB Justin Lawler
OT Max Pircher
49ers practice squad
TE Jordan Matthews
QB Nate Sudfeld
FB Josh Hokit
LB Elijah Sullivan
TE Tanner Hudson
S Jared Mayden
OL Senio Kelemete
CB Jace Whittaker
Seahawks practice squad
No reports
AFC East practice squads
Bills practice squad
QB Jake Fromm
DL Mike Love
OL Jack Anderson
WR Tanner Gentry
Dolphins practice squad
QB Reid Sinnett
WR Kirk Merritt
RB Gerrid Doaks
Patriots practice squad
DL Bill Murray
DB Myles Bryant
TE Matt LaCosse
WR Tre Nixon
OL Alex Redmond
WR Kristian Wilkerson
DB D'Angelo Ross
QB Brian Hoyer
LB Jahlani Tavai
LB Tashaun Bower
Jets practice squad
TE Kenny Yeboah
WR Vyncint Smith
DT Tanzel Smart
C Jimmy Murray
QB Josh Johnson
AFC North practice squads
Ravens practice squad
QB Trace McSorely
TE Tony Poljan
P Johnny Townsend
OT Adrian Ealy
LB Blake Gallagher
OT Andre Smith
WR Binjamin Victor
DT Justin Ellis
DB Anthony Levine Sr.
K Jake Verity
WR Jaylon Moore
DB Jordan Richards
DL Chris Smith
Bengals practice squad
RB Pooka Williams Jr.
RB Trayveon Williams
P Drue Chrisman
LB Joe Bachie
CB Tony Brown
S Trayvon Henderson
LB Keandre Jones
TE Thaddeus Moss
HB Jacques Patrick
CB Winston Rose
TE Mason Schreck
DE Noah Spence
G Keaton Sutherland
WR Trent Taylor
DT Renell Wren
Browns practice squad
QB Nick Mullens
LB Elijah Lee
TE Jordan Franks
WR JoJo Natson
DE Porter Gustin
DE Curtis Weaver
WR Ja'Marcus Bradley
FB Johnny Stanton
RB John Kelley
S Jovante Moffatt
DT Sheldon Day
Steelers practice squad
OL John Leglue
RB Jaylen Samuels
WR Rico Bussey
CB Mark Gilbert
OLB Derrek Tuszka
WR Cody White
WR Steven Sims
RB Trey Edmunds
OL Chaz Green
OL Malcolm Pridgeon
OLB Christian Miller
TE Kevin Rader
DE Daniel Archibong
DB Donovan Stiner
S Karl Joseph
AFC South practice squads
Texans practice squad
DE Derek Rivers
OL Carson Green
CB Isaiah Johnson
QB Jeff Driskel
WR Chris Moore
TE Antony Auclair
S Jonathan Owens
OL Ryan McCollum
WR Jordan Veasy
DB Shyheim Carte
CB Antonio Phillips
OL Lane Taylor
Colts practice squad
S Shawn Davis
DL Kam Cline
RB Deon Jackson
QB Brett Hundley
WR Keke Coutee
C Joey Hunt
S Sean Davis
WR DeMichael Harris
TE Farrod Green
WR Tyler Vaughns
Jaguars practice squad
DT Doug Costin
WR Josh Hammond
RB Devine Ozigbo
Titans practice squad
TE Miller Forristall
WR Mason Kinsey
WR Dez Fitzpatrick
TE MyCole Pruitt
AFC West practice squads
Broncos practice squad
WR Seth Williams
QB Brett Rypien
LB Curtis Robinson
WR Kendall Hinton
OL Austin Schlottmann
WR Trent Taylor
OT Drew Himmelmann
TE Shaun Beyer
CB Nate Hairston
WR Tyrie Cleveland
DL Marquiss Spencer
LB Barrington Wade
CB Mac McCain III
Chargers practice squad
DE Joe Gaziano
Chiefs practice squad
QB Shane Buechele
WR Cornell Powell
LB Christian Rozeboom
LB Zayne Anderson
DE Demone Harris
DL Austin Edwards
LB Omari Cobb
C Darryl Williams
Raiders practice squad
OL Devery Hamilton
CB Robert Jackson
C Jimmy Morrissey
DT Niles Scott
DL Kendal Vickers
CB Madre Harper
WR Dillon Stoner