NFL practice squad 2021: Complete roster of all 32 teams

Once the 53-man NFL roster is set, teams look to sign free agents and waivers onto the practice squads.

Initial 53-Man @NFL Rosters by Draft Round:



1st Rounders: 263

2nd Rounders: 223

3rd Rounders: 226

4th Rounders: 184

5th Rounders: 146

6th Rounders: 138

7th Rounders: 94

Undrafted: 415



Where you get drafted does not matter, what you do with the opportunity does 🙌



These are the players who can be called on to join the main squad during the season should someone be forced off the roster. This year, due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, 16 players are allowed on the practice squads.

2021 Practice Squad rules:

-16 players

-6 w/more than 2 accrued seasons

-Protect up to 4 on PS per week

-Elevation of up to 2 from PS to active roster w/out removing any current players before 4 p.m. ET day before game

Note that these practice squads are subject to change as new players are signed or released.

NFL practice squads by conference

NFC East practice squads

Cowboys practice squad

FB Nick Ralston

S Darian Thompson

QB Ben DiNucci

OL Braylon Jones

DB Kyron Brown

Giants practice squad

TE Ryan Izzo

WR David Sills

WR Matt Cole

WR Damion Willis

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

TE Jake Hausmann

LB Niko Lalos

OL Brett Heggie

Eagles practice squad

C Ross Pierschbacher

OT Le'Raven Clark

Washington practice squad

RB Peyton Barber

DL Bunmi Rotimi

DE William Bradley-King

DT Gabe Wright

DL Daniel Wise

OT David Steinmetz

LB Jordan Kunaszyk

WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

C Keith Ismael

G Beau Benzschawel

G Wes Martin

S Jeremy Reaves

CB Danny Johnson

C Jon Toth

LB Jared Norris

NFC North practice squads

Bears practice squad

OLB Charles Snowden

K Brian Johnson

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

RB Artavis Pierce

LB Sam Kamara

WR Isaiah Coulter

RB Ryan Nall

Lions practice squad

DT Miles Brown

QB Steven Montez

TE Shane Zylstra

WR Sage Surratt

Packers practice squad

QB Kurt Benkert

OL Cole Van Lanen

CB Kabian Ento

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

K JJ Molson

OL Ben Braden

WR Juwann Winfrey

S Innis Gaines

TE Bronson Kaufusi

RB Patrick Taylor

DL Abdullah Anderson

OL Jacob Capra

LB Tipa Galeai

LB Ray Wilborn

DL Willington Previlon

WR Chris Blair

Vikings practice squad

CB Tye Smith

OT Zack Bailey

WR Myron Mitchell

WR Whop Philyor

QB Jake Browning

LB Tuf Borland

CB Parry Nickerson

FB Jake Bargas

RB A.J. Rose Jr.

OL Kyle Hinton

DE Kenny Willekes

TE Zach Davidson

S Myles Dorn

NFC South practice squads

Falcons practice squad

RB D'Onta Foreman

RB Caleb Huntley

S Dwayne Johnson

OL Willie Beavers

DE Quinton Bell

LB Emmanuel Ellerbee

WR Juwan Green

OL Ryan Neuzil

OLB George Obinna

TE John Raine

DT Chris Slayton

WR Austin Trammell

TE David Wells

CB Chris Williamson

Panthers practice squad

WR C.J. Saunders

OL Sam Tecklenburg

QB James Morgan

S Kenny Robinson

RB Rodney Smith

WR Keith Kirkwood

WR Omar Bayless

OL Aaron Monteiro

DL Frank Herron

RB Spencer Brown

DB Jalen Julius

TE Stephen Sullivan

CB Rashaan Melvin

Saints practice squad

CB Brian Mills

LB Wynton McManis

WR Kevin White

WR Kawaan Baker

DL Josiah Bronson

OT Caleb Benenoch

CB Ka'Dar Hollman

Buccaneers practice squad

WR Cyril Grayson

S Andrew Adams

QB Ryan Griffin

TE Codey McElroy

WR/KR Jaydon Mickens

WR Travis Jonsen

DB Herb Miller

RB Darwin Thompson

TE Deon Yelder

NFC West practice squads

Cardinals practice squad

DE Ron'Dell Carter

CB Rasul Douglas

WR Andre Baccellia

Rams practice squad

WR J.J. Koski

DB Kareem Orr

CB Tyler Hall

LB Micah Kiser

RB Otis Anderson

WR Landen Akers

TE Kendall Blanton

OT Chandler Brewer

DE Earnest Brown IV

DT Marquise Copeland

DB Dont'e Deayon

G Jeremiah Kolone

LB Justin Lawler

OT Max Pircher

49ers practice squad

TE Jordan Matthews

QB Nate Sudfeld

FB Josh Hokit

LB Elijah Sullivan

TE Tanner Hudson

S Jared Mayden

OL Senio Kelemete

CB Jace Whittaker

Seahawks practice squad

No reports

AFC East practice squads

Bills practice squad

QB Jake Fromm

DL Mike Love

OL Jack Anderson

WR Tanner Gentry

Dolphins practice squad

QB Reid Sinnett

WR Kirk Merritt

RB Gerrid Doaks

Patriots practice squad

DL Bill Murray

DB Myles Bryant

TE Matt LaCosse

WR Tre Nixon

OL Alex Redmond

WR Kristian Wilkerson

DB D'Angelo Ross

QB Brian Hoyer

LB Jahlani Tavai

LB Tashaun Bower

Jets practice squad

TE Kenny Yeboah

WR Vyncint Smith

DT Tanzel Smart

C Jimmy Murray

QB Josh Johnson

AFC North practice squads

Ravens practice squad

QB Trace McSorely

TE Tony Poljan

P Johnny Townsend

OT Adrian Ealy

LB Blake Gallagher

OT Andre Smith

WR Binjamin Victor

DT Justin Ellis

DB Anthony Levine Sr.

K Jake Verity

WR Jaylon Moore

DB Jordan Richards

DL Chris Smith

Bengals practice squad

RB Pooka Williams Jr.

RB Trayveon Williams

P Drue Chrisman

LB Joe Bachie

CB Tony Brown

S Trayvon Henderson

LB Keandre Jones

TE Thaddeus Moss

HB Jacques Patrick

CB Winston Rose

TE Mason Schreck

DE Noah Spence

G Keaton Sutherland

WR Trent Taylor

DT Renell Wren

Browns practice squad

QB Nick Mullens

LB Elijah Lee

TE Jordan Franks

WR JoJo Natson

DE Porter Gustin

DE Curtis Weaver

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

FB Johnny Stanton

RB John Kelley

S Jovante Moffatt

DT Sheldon Day

Steelers practice squad

OL John Leglue

RB Jaylen Samuels

WR Rico Bussey

CB Mark Gilbert

OLB Derrek Tuszka

WR Cody White

WR Steven Sims

RB Trey Edmunds

OL Chaz Green

OL Malcolm Pridgeon

OLB Christian Miller

TE Kevin Rader

DE Daniel Archibong

DB Donovan Stiner

S Karl Joseph

AFC South practice squads

Texans practice squad

DE Derek Rivers

OL Carson Green

CB Isaiah Johnson

QB Jeff Driskel

WR Chris Moore

TE Antony Auclair

S Jonathan Owens

OL Ryan McCollum

WR Jordan Veasy

DB Shyheim Carte

CB Antonio Phillips

OL Lane Taylor

Colts practice squad

S Shawn Davis

DL Kam Cline

RB Deon Jackson

QB Brett Hundley

WR Keke Coutee

C Joey Hunt

S Sean Davis

WR DeMichael Harris

TE Farrod Green

WR Tyler Vaughns

Jaguars practice squad

DT Doug Costin

WR Josh Hammond

RB Devine Ozigbo

Titans practice squad

TE Miller Forristall

WR Mason Kinsey

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

TE MyCole Pruitt

AFC West practice squads

Broncos practice squad

WR Seth Williams

QB Brett Rypien

LB Curtis Robinson

WR Kendall Hinton

OL Austin Schlottmann

WR Trent Taylor

OT Drew Himmelmann

TE Shaun Beyer

CB Nate Hairston

WR Tyrie Cleveland

DL Marquiss Spencer

LB Barrington Wade

CB Mac McCain III

Chargers practice squad

DE Joe Gaziano

Chiefs practice squad

QB Shane Buechele

WR Cornell Powell

LB Christian Rozeboom

LB Zayne Anderson

DE Demone Harris

DL Austin Edwards

LB Omari Cobb

C Darryl Williams

Raiders practice squad

OL Devery Hamilton

CB Robert Jackson

C Jimmy Morrissey

DT Niles Scott

DL Kendal Vickers

CB Madre Harper

WR Dillon Stoner

