How much do season tickets cost for Dallas Cowboys?

The anticipated NFL 2021 season is inching ever closer. The season opener will see the reigning champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys on September 9th.

The problematic year engulfed by the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancelation of some of the league's games, laid waste to the schedule, and forced teams to play before small crowds (sometimes empty stadiums).

Despite all this, the Dallas Cowboys have managed to not only stay afloat but get named as one of the most valuable and expensive teams in the league. According to Forbes, the franchise is worth around $5.7 billion. The Cowboys' rank rises above all other sports franchises in the world.

The New England Patriots ranked 8th, and the New York Giants, 9th, are the Cowboys' closest competition from the NFL, with estimates of $4.4 and $4.3 billion, respectively.

As the NFL season prepares to kick off the season, the Cowboys are the league’s most valuable franchise, worth a mere $5.7 billion, per @Forbes. pic.twitter.com/ymwoD5zvDq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2020

The Cowboys are an astronomically famous team with a large fan base, and it's not a surprise that they also have the most expensive tickets.

Dallas Cowboys ticket costs

The upcoming 2021 Cowboy's cheapest NFL ticket at AT&T Stadium approximates around $1628.00 for upper-level seats. Headquarters placed at the lower levels and near the 50-yard line will be significantly higher. The highest ticket cost for the best available seat comes at a whopping $5355.00, including club level and VIP options. A single ticket to the Dallas game has an average price of around $3052.00.

In 1989 the Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, bought the franchise for $150 million. The already mind-boggling price tag has gone up a 43 percent increase in value, demonstrating the enormous star power that the organization possesses in today's society, ostensibly notwithstanding real-world economics and, in fact, even independent of whether the team is thriving on the field.

The club has sunk into mediocrity for almost two decades now, notably in the last three years. Yet they are the most popular and most hated team in the NFL, and that is because, above all else, it is a business and a thriving one at that.

The Dallas Cowboys have many big-ticket amenities, including a state-of-the-art stadium piled with luxury boxes, new corporate headquarters, and a practice facility called The Star. The team's merchandising business is thriving, with stakes in stadium management company Legends and investments in e-sports. The franchise produced operating profits of $425 million on revenue of $980 million in the 2019 season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy