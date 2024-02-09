How much do Super Bowl halftime show performers get paid? Explaining Usher's situation for Super Bowl 2024

A football stadium can change to a legendary concert venue during the Super Bowl halftime entertainment.

Do these halftime performers receive payment for their work, though? Let's examine the pay scale of halftime performers for the Big Game.

You may assume musical superstars who perform during the Super Bowl also earn millions of dollars, given NFL players are paid millions annually. But that would be incorrect.

The startling reality is that celebrities who play during halftime concerts receive no compensation for their appearances. As per league regulations, the NFL pays for expenses associated with producing the halftime show, but the performers receive no monetary reward.

A few years back, NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter said in an interview with Forbes,

"We do not pay the artists. We only cover expenses and manufacturing costs."

If you're wondering why musicians give nearly free performances, it's because they receive various sorts of compensation. For example, their assured exposure to millions of people stems from the millions of views the Super Bowl generates.

Artists have an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their best-selling albums or singles during the halftime shows. It helps them draw attention to their following tours or creative endeavors.

The fundamental economic benefit is higher music sales from being on one of the largest and most televised platforms worldwide.

Usher will be the Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance's main attraction. He will get to advertise his album Coming Home, which has now been released two days before the game. In addition, he will begin a national tour in August 2024, and the Super Bowl is just the platform to make that more popular.

Which company is sponsoring the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?

As the sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime performance, Apple Music is making a concerted effort to make a lasting impression.

After Pepsi held the designation for ten years, Apple Music took over as the sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show in 2022.

Apple Music vice president Oliver Schusser said the streaming service stepped in as the halftime show sponsor as it knows the changing music scene. He described their relationship with the NFL as quite potent.

Before Rihanna's halftime show last year, Apple Music created a campaign for her while concealing the news about her pregnancy. With over 121 million people, last year's show became the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show ever.