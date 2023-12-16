How much are the tickets for Tom Brady’s roast on Netflix? Exploring details of 7x Super Bowl champion’s show

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest American football player ever and undoubtedly the most decorated. Brady has probably beaten your favorite team a few times, so he will have his fair share of haters. Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that the GOAT will be part of the massive Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

Tickets for the event start at $72 for regular seats, and the most expensive are currently $206 for floor seats in the arena.

Tom Brady's roast on Netflix

Tom Brady seems to be loving every moment of his well-deserved retirement from the NFL, and the GOAT already has some plans booked for 2024. Brady's name has been added to the roster of "The Greatest Roast of All-Time" on Netflix next year. Brady's name is just one of many famous ones, including Chris Rock, John Mulaney, Chelsea Handler, Ali Wong, Bert Kreisher, Jon Stewart, Tom Segura, David Letterman and Matt Rhule.

As for Tom Brady's roast on Netflix, the event will be hosted by Jeff Ross featuring some of Brady's famous friends and adversaries. Brady's roast comes a full year after the New England Patriots legend announced his retirement from the NFL, and it is set to take place on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

Tom Brady's legacy

Tom Brady enjoyed a 23-year NFL career playing for the Patriots and Tampa Bay Bucs. Many regard Brady as the greatest player to step on the Gridiron and have earned acclaim for his longevity and relentless drive to win.

Brady was drafted by the Patriots in round six of the 2000 draft. He started his Patriots career as a fourth-string quarterback but rose up the ranks until he replaced then-favorite quarterback Drew Bledsoe in the 2001 NFL season. The rest was history, as Brady guided the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins during his tenure, one of the greatest legacies in all professional sports.

Brady has an array of individual accolades from his over two decades-long NFL career. His laurels include but aren't limited to seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVP Awards, three MVP Awards, two NFL Offensive Player of the Year Awards, three first-team All-Pro nods, three second-team All-Pro selections, 15 Pro Bowl selections, five NFL passing touchdowns leader awards, four NFL passing yards leader awards, two NFL passer rating leader awards and more.

