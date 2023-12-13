How to watch Tom Brady’s special roast show? All details explored on upcoming project

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady is widely regarded as the best to ever play in the NFL, not just as a quarterback, but as a player in general. After a career that spanned over two decades and saw Brady win everything there is to win, there isn't much left for him to do.

Well, there might be one thing...a roast show.

Now, we have all seen celebrities do roast shows where other celebrities get up on stage and joke and mock them, and for the most part, nothing is off-limits.

Well now, it's Tom Brady's turn to be roasted and we imagine that there will be a whole host of former players, teammates, and media members who will be lining up to take shots at the GOAT.

But when will we see it?

Details of Tom Brady roast show revealed

For most of us, when news about this roast show came out, we wanted to see it straight away. Unfortunately, we will have to wait a while.

The details of the show have been released. It will air on Netflix on May 5, 2024, and will be called 'Groat'. It will take place in Los Angeles at The Forum.

Per netflix.com, Brady will also be a producer of the show, alongside Roast Master Jeff Ross, Carol Donovan, and Casey Patterson.

Given that these 'roast shows' have people's friends and acquaintances going at them, we might see several former NFL players finally get their shot at Brady after decades of losing.

It is sure going to make for one serious comedy special and we can't wait.

Brady set to be NFL analyst in 2024 with FOX

Right now, Brady is enjoying his retirement from the NFL after over two decades of playing, but he won't be sitting on his hands for long.

Shortly after he announced his retirement (for the second time), news broke that he would be stepping into the broadcast booth with FOX Sports. Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with the company.

Now, many thought that he would step straight into that career, but Tom Brady wanted time with his family and kids, so 2023 was the time for that.

He will return in 2024 on FOX and no doubt, will be able to offer up insights and break down film unlike any who have gone before him.

While that will make for great viewing, what might be even better is seeing other athletes and celebrities taking their shots at Tom Brady on his roast show.