How much will it cost to watch Super Bowl 59 in the UK? Exploring streaming options for Eagles vs Chiefs

Super Bowl 59 will mark the end of an entertaining NFL season filled with records, drama and riveting storylines. It will all come down to a showdown between the AFC champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the NFC title holders, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ahead of the biggest game in American football, let's look at how much it'll cost to watch Super Bowl 59 in the UK.

How much will it cost to watch Super Bowl 59 in the UK?

According to goal.com, it costs £159.99 to subscribe to an entire NFL season on DAZN and, in essence, to watch Super Bowl 59.

United Kingdom residents can stream the Super Bowl on DAZN, a trustworthy streaming platform that showcases NFL games. DAZN is available worldwide except in two countries: China and the United States of America.

Here's how to watch Super Bowl 59 in the UK:

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Live stream: DAZN United Kingdom

Time: 1:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

How many players from the UK have won the Super Bowl?

According to BBC UK, five British-born players have won Super Bowl rings: Laurence Tynes, Osi Umenyiora, Scott McCready, Marvin Allen, and Jay Ajayi.

Philadelphia Eagles fans might remember Ajayi, the running back who played his part in their only Super Bowl victory to date. The British-born speedster had 57 rushing yards as the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in 2018.

The NFL has a decent following in the UK, as the league regularly has international games in London. The most common venue for NFL games in the United Kingdom is Wembley Stadium, the home stadium of the English soccer team. Another popular ground is the Tottenham Stadium, home to the English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Sky Sports News, the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars will be designated teams at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley in the NFL 2025 London games. Interestingly, it will be the 14th time the Jaguars will play in the United Kingdom since the NFL started its international games.

