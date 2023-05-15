How are NFL opponents determined? All you need to know about scheduling

The NFL schedule is one of the most-anticipated off-season announcements among fans, analysts, and the media. League enthusiasts wait anxiously to see what a team's schedule looks like with fans analyzing what the season could look like when they are out.

What follows the official release of the NFL schedule annually is widespread controversy as certain teams seemingly get easier matchups than others. It often makes some fans question the league's integrity. Therefore, how are NFL schedules determined by the league body?

The basics of NFL scheduling

As is widely known, the NFL consists of 32 teams divided into two conferences, the NFC and the AFC. Each of the conferences has 16 teams, which are further grouped into four divisions - North, South, East and West, with four teams in each division.

Every team in the NFL is scheduled to play 17 regular season games with a bye week assigned in between. Teams either host nine regular season games and one preseason or eight games and two preseason. The scheduling pattern alternates between the two conferences.

The process of determining opponents for each team in the NFL involves the combination of fixed scheduling and factors that bring in some element of unpredictability. The league's system is designed to create a competitive balance among the teams.

Below is a breakdown of how teams in the NFL get their opponent:

- Each team is scheduled to play six games against their divisional opponents, with two games against each team—one at home and one away.

- Each team is scheduled to play four games against teams from a division within its own conference, with two games at home and two on the road.

- Each team is scheduled to play four games against teams from a division in the other conference, with two games at home and two on the road.

- Each team is scheduled to play two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference, with one game at home and one on the road. The matchups for these games are determined based on the division ranking from the previous season.

- The 17th game in the schedule is an extra game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not originally scheduled to play. The matchups for this game are determined based on the division ranking from the previous season.

- The NFL regular season is held within 18 weeks, with each team assigned a bye week. This is randomly assigned to teams within a range of weeks. The bye week often falls between Week 5 and Week 14 of the league season.

The NFL adjusts schedules based on the performance of the previous season. Teams that finish at the top of their division will face tougher opponents the next season than teams that finish closer to the bottom. Teams know their opponents for the following season at the end of the regular season schedule.

Overall, the NFL schedule is a carefully orchestrated process aimed at creating fairness and parity among the teams in the league. It also ensures excitement and balance of scheme throughout the season, providing thrilling and unpredictable outcomes which has always been the bedrock of the NFL.

