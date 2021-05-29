How has the NFL shifted from a running back league to a quarterback league?

Up until 1990s, some of the NFL's most popular players were running backs. Players like Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith were the faces of their franchise. The running back was expected to be the team's primary playmaker and lead the charge to a championship.

It didn't even seem to matter if the quarterback was or wasn't "elite." Their primary job was to hand the ball off to the running back. But now, things have changed. The quarterback is now the face of every franchise.

There have been just 19 running backs to log 250 or more carries as rookies since 2000. Clinton Portis was the most successful of those 19 in his rookie season yet the Broncos still missed the playoffs that year. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot ✌️❤️✌️❤️ (@Steelersdepot) May 22, 2021

In the NFL, it's all about the quarterback

Due to changes in safety regulations that minimized big hits and physical defense, the NFL has now become more offense-oriented. Almost every team in the league is using pass-heavy schemes, and keeping the ground game minimal in most cases. Hence, the league's power dynamic has shifted from running backs to quarterbacks.

A quarterback is the face of every team in the NFL. The team's gameplan revolves around their signal-caller. Teams even appoint specific coaches to get the best out of their quarterbacks.

Quarterbacks in the NFL expect preferential treatment. Not involving the franchise cornerstone in the decision-making process could lead to friction between the two parties. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' current situation is a good example of this.

Rodgers, who is not only a Super Bowl champion but also the reigning NFL MVP, is not happy with the Packers front office. The team has not consulted him or asked for his insight before making any big decisions pertaining to the team.

As a veteran player and franchise cornerstone, Aaron Rodgers expected the Packers to clue him in on their draft plans in 2020 and 2021. They did not, which has led to him asking for a trade away from the franchise.

In a recent segment on Fox Sports' morning show "The Herd", host Colin Cowherd defended the current quarterbacks in the NFL. He said that years ago the league was different:

"20 years ago you could have an average quarterback, the best player be a running back, have a good defense and make Super Bowls. 25 years ago that happened a lot, you really didn't throw the ball much."

Now that the NFL has become a league where all 32 teams are looking to build a team around their quarterbacks, it's only natural for them to demand a bigger say in how the franchise operates.

