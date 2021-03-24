How does Odell Beckham Jr. earn more money than Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes?

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is earning more money than Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes off the field. Odell Beckham Jr's Instagram account brings in a ton of money for the wide receiver, as he boasts the most Instagram followers out of all the players in the NFL.

Odell Beckham Jr. has 14.3 million followers on Instagram, followed by Tom Brady, who has 9.5 million followers. Patrick Mahomes checks in with 4.6 million followers on Instagram. With that being said, let's take a look at how much money Odell Beckham Jr, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes make from Instagram.

How much money do Odell Beckham Jr, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes make from their Instagram accounts?

Odell Beckham Jr. ($58,699.49)

Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr

According to pickwise's Instagram rich list, every time Odell Beckham Jr. posts on Instagram he receives 2.33 million engagements. The Browns' star wide receiver rakes in $58,699.49 for every post on Instagram.

Odell Beckham Jr. made one of the best catches in NFL history against the Dallas Cowboys. Beckham Jr. went up and snagged the ball one-handed to score a touchdown. The catch alone made his followers grow tremendously.

In 2017, Odell Beckham Jr.'s Instagram followers earned him the largest NFL sponsorship contract of all time. Nike signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a sponsorship contract worth up to $48 million.

Tom Brady ($38,853.43)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

According to pickwise's Instagram rich list, Tom Brady has an engagement rate of 7.89 million on each post on Instagram. Although Brady's engagement is higher than Odell Beckham Jr.'s, Brady makes less money than Odell.

Brady earns $38,853.43 every time he posts on Instagram. Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, and as he guided the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl last season, it helped him tremendously when it came to keeping his followers.

Patrick Mahomes ($18,837.96)

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

According to pickwise's Instagram rich list, Mahomes receives 6.81 million engagements on his posts on Instagram. Patrick Mahomes makes $18,837.96 on each Instagram post, which is the least amount out of the three NFL stars.

Mahomes gained a ton of followers after being named NFL MVP in 2018. He also gained more followers after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their first championship in 50 years.