How often are NFL players tested for COVID?

With Aaron Rodgers falling victim to COVID and having to sit out the game against the Kansas City Chiefs for the Green Bay Packers, one question at the forefront of everyone's mind is how the league differentiates between vaccinated and unvaccinated players when it comes to COVID testing in the NFL. Prior to this season, comprehensive rules and protocols with regards to COVID testing were agreed upon between the league and the players. Here is a summary of how the COVID tests are structured.

COVID testing protocols this season apply across the league and include both playing members, coaches and other administrative staff. There is an increased emphasis on testing even if a person is vaccinated. It follows from the fact that even though vaccines can irrefutably decrease the chances of serious COVID, it does not stop a person from getting it. Hence, the protocols dictate that all members associated with the NFL must get tested weekly even if they are vaccinated.

For unvaccinated individuals, since they do not have the protection the vaccine provides, there is a higher chance of catching the virus. Hence, COVID testing is mandatory on a daily basis for such players, coaches and members of the staff. This rule applies to those who are partially vaccinated as well. The person may not enter the club facility while the test results are awaited and they must be tested for COVID even on off days. They may also not interact with other members of the club until the time they are sure that their test results are negative. Since they are tested on off days as well, they cannot travel away in their time off.

While the above requirement is the bare minimum, the league does allow the provision for people to choose to be tested daily should they want to. This is particularly true for those who coinhabit with vulnerable individuals. As we are all aware by now, people with comorbidities and those whose immune system is compromised are at a higher risk from COVID. Hence, anyone who comes in contact with such individuals on a regular basis can elect to be tested daily.

Another interesting bit is that if an unvaccinated player gets COVID and survives, he has antibodies that act as natural immunizers. Therefore, even an unvaccinated player, like Aaron Rodgers, will be exempt from daily testing for the next 90 days period after getting a COVID positive test. This means he will have to resume daily testing the week before the Super Bowl, 12 days to be exact, and should he be COVID positive then and the Packers still be in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy, there is a chance he may have to sit out the game.

The above guidelines cover COVID testing protocols for the NFL for the 2021 season. There are also mandates for wearing masks and other requirements which aim to make the league safer for everyone.

