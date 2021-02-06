A look at Brett Favre's legendary NFL career

Brett Favre is considered one of the league's best quarterbacks of the '90s and the 2000s. He was resilient and had a long career before he retired at the ripe age of 41. The average retired quarterback does so in his mid-30s.

Early career

The Atlanta Falcons selected Brett Favre in the 1991 NFL Draft as a round two pick. He spent most of the season as a backup before getting traded to the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers started Favre in 13 of their 15 games that season. Later, Favre started in all 16 games until 2010, his final season with the Green Bay Packers.

Favre was exceptional while playing with the Packers, turning the once-struggling franchise into perpetual winners while establishing himself as one of the league's best quarterbacks. He played 297 consecutive regular-season games and 321 post-season games, which is an NFL record.

Brett Favre has had plenty of memorable games on Monday Night Football.



Dec. 22, 2003: Just one day after his father Irvin died of a heart attack, Favre took the field in Oakland and put on a show throwing for 4 TD and 399 yards in the Packers 41-7 win over the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/T2hWFneTsL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 14, 2020

Of the 297 games, Brett Favre won 186 and threw over 71,000 yards and 508 touchdowns, with 336 interceptions. The first three-time NFL MVP led the Packers to a champions victory after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI. After a prolonged drama-infested saga, Favre was traded to the New York Jets on his request.

Jets

Despite Brett Favre's good start with the Jets, they lost four out of five of their last games of the season, including their final game against the Miami Dolphins, which took them out of the playoffs. Favre was released from his contract and went on to play for the Minnesota Vikings.

Vikings

Brett Favre's first season with Minnesota was phenomenal. The veteran QB surpassed 4,000 passing yards and threw 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He led the Vikings to a 12-4 season, clinching the NFC championing game. By the end of the season, Favre received his 11th Pro Bowl.

In Week 4, Favre played his former team, the Green Bay Packers. He had 271 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the 30–23 win.

After throwing 3 TD passes Monday night. Brett Favre is still at the top of the all-time Touchdown passes list with 472 TD passes — NFL Stats (@NFLstat) October 6, 2009

After beating Green Bay, Favre became the first quarterback in the league's history to defeat every one of the 32 NFL franchises since the NFL's expansion.

In 2010, Favre finished off his final season with the Vikings. In his last season, the quarterback reached two more milestones. He threw his 500th touchdown and notched up his 70,000th yard against his former team, the New York Jets.

Brett Favre threw 446 yards against the Arizona Cardinals for a career-high, after a 14 point deficit in the fourth quarter, and led the team to a win in overtime.