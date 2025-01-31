How old was Joe Montana when he won his first Super Bowl? Revisiting 49ers legend's first big win

A third-round selection out of Notre Dame in the 1979 NFL draft, Joe Montana played for the San Francisco 49ers for 14 seasons from 1979 to 1992 before spending two years with the Kansas City Chiefs to wrap up his career.

Montana participated in and won all four Super Bowls during one of the best quarterback careers in NFL history. He was particularly dominant in San Francisco, as he led the Niners to four NFL championship games while recording 1,142 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in those games.

Montana was 25 years and 227 days old when he won his first of four Super Bowls. In the 49ers' 26-21 triumph against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI in January 1982, the legendary signal-caller went for 157 yards and a score. In addition, he ran for 18 yards and scored a touchdown. That game earned Montana his first of three Super Bowl MVP honors.

Till today, Montana still holds the Super Bowl record for most passes with no interception, with 122 in four games. Additionally, his Super Bowl passer rating of 127.8 is the highest of all time.

After winning four Super Bowls with the Niners, Montana was traded to the Chiefs in 1993, where he spent the final two seasons of his career and helped the team reach its first AFC Championship Game.

Montana received several honors during his career, including NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 1989, NFL Most Valuable Player in 1989 and 1990 and NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1986. In addition to being selected for eight Pro Bowls, he was named to the first All-Pro team three times. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

What is Joe Montana’s playoff record and stats?

Joe Montana was considered the finest quarterback in NFL history for a very long time. He, however, now has company in the GOAT discussion thanks to Tom Brady's extraordinary career, which saw him win an unprecedented seven Super Bowls.

Montana finished his career with four Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVP awards and an outstanding 16-7 postseason record. He had recorded the most postseason wins by the time he retired but has since dropped to third behind Brady (35) and Patrick Mahomes (17).

In his career, Montana had a 95.6 passer rating, 5,772 passing yards, 45 passing touchdowns and 21 INTs in 23 postseason games.

