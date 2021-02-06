Tom Brady is 18 years older than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The two have one interesting thing in common. Major League Baseball teams drafted both Brady and Mahomes.

The year that Patrick Mahomes was born, Tom Brady got the phone call that the Montreal Expos selected him in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft.

19 years later, Patrick Mahomes received the same phone call from the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers would select Mahomes in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes both chose football over baseball because football was their most loved sport. Fast-forwarding to 2021, both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes made the right choice to stick with football.

Brady will go down as the greatest NFL quarter in history. Patrick Mahomes will look to carry the torch as the greatest of all time after Brady retires.

Tom Brady will enter Super Bowl LV at the age of 43. Patrick Mahomes will enter at the age of 25. With 18 years separating the two quarterbacks, it brings on an interesting question. How old was Patrick Mahomes when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl Championship?

How old was Patrick Mahomes when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes was still in Kindergarten when Brady won his first Super Bowl

Tom Brady led the Patriots to their first NFL Championship in the 2002 Super Bowl. At that time, Patrick Mahomes had just turned six years old on September 17, 2001.

While Tom Brady was hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Patrick Mahomes was trying to decide on whether he wanted a peanut butter and jelly or a ham sandwich for lunch the next day. The age gap between the two quarterbacks has been the talk of the Super Bowl.

There have been a lot of funny jokes passed around about the age gap between Brady and Mahomes. Social media has been full of memes comparing the two quarterbacks. One of the memes that stands out the most is the Yoda and baby Yoda meme.

With all jokes aside, age is just a number when it comes to both Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. Both are playing at a high level and both have won a Super Bowl.

On Sunday Patrick Mahomes has the opportunity to hoist his second Lombardi Trophy in back-to-back years. Meanwhile, Tom Brady will look to bring home is seventh Super Bowl Championship.