How to play 2024 UFL fantasy football: Top platforms, rankings, and all you need to know

The UFL will make its debut this weekend, giving football fans their first taste of the sport since February.

The United Football League is not a brand-new spring league; rather, it's a merger of the XFL and USFL from last year. The eight-team league will continue to serve as an arena for players aspiring to play in the NFL while also giving football fans a new taste of the sport.

Moreover, fantasy football enthusiasts can keep playing UFL football fantasy in preparation for the NFL later in the year. As fantasy football boosts the enjoyment of watching the NFL, it can also increase the enjoyment of the recently established spring football league.

Let's look at where to play the UFL fantasy in 2024 for those interested in participating.

Where to play UFL Fantasy Football in 2024?

There aren't as many sites available for UFL fantasy football players as there are for NFL fantasy football players. There are just two services that offer UFL fantasy football: AltFantasySports and NewsHub Fantasy.

It doesn't seem like UFL fantasy football will be available on popular fantasy sports websites like Yahoo, ESPN, Sleeper and others just yet. Additionally, none of them platforms offered fantasy football during the USFL in 2022, the XFL in 2023 or the second version of the league in 2020.

For those looking to play UFL fantasy football, we have provided player rankings by positions:

UFL QB Fantasy Rankings

1) A.J. McCarron, St. Louis Battlehawks

2) Matt Corral, Birmingham Stallions

3) Luis Perez, Arlington Renegades

4) Case Cookus, Memphis Showboats

5) Jordan Ta’amu, D.C. Defenders

RB rankings

1) Mark Thompson, Houston Roughnecks

2) C.J. Marable, Birmingham Stallions

3) Wes Hills, Michigan Panthers

4) De’Veon Smith, Arlington Renegades

5) Wayne Gallman, St. Louis Battlehawks

WR rankings

1) Hakeem Butler, St. Louis Battlehawks

2) Amari Rodgers, Birmingham Stallions

3) Jahcour Pearson, St. Louis Battlehawks

4) Brandon Smith, D.C. Defenders

5) Trey Quinn, Michigan Panthers

TE rankings

1) Jace Sternberger, Birmingham Stallions

2) Sal Canella, Arlington Renegades

3) Sage Surratt, Memphis Showboats

4)Cody Latimer, San Antonio Brahmas

5) Braedon Bowman, Houston Roughnecks

UFL Fantasy Football: Top 10 players to watch out for

Our top-10 list should be quite beneficial if you want to learn more about the best UFL fantasy assets. These are the league's top fantasy options that have the potential to be very valuable:

1) Quarterback AJ McCarron, St. Louis Battlehawks

2) Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, D.C. Defenders

3) Tight end Cody Latimer, San Antonio Brahmas

4) Quarterback Cookus, Memphis Showboats

5) Wide receiver Hakeem Butler, St. Louis Battlehawks

6) Wide receiver Amari Rodgers, Birmingham Stallions

7) Wide receiver Keke Coutee, D.C. Defenders

8) Defensive end Michael Joseph, D.C. Defenders

9) Defensive end Vic Beasley, Arlington Renegades

10) Safety D.J. Swearinger, D.C. Defenders