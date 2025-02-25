How are prospects invited to NFL Combine? Exploring criteria for participating in scouting event

The 2025 NFL Combine is fast approaching and this year's event has some top athletes from across the country. This year, 329 prospects have been invited to the Combine and fans have been eager to learn how the league decides on who gets invited to participate at the showpiece event.

Ad

How are prospects invited to NFL combine?

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter - Source: Getty

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since the prospects have ambitions to play in the NFL, all 32 teams in the league offer inputs on which player they want to see at the Combine. The teams send that information to the Player Selection Committee to select the participants each year.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Every eligible player that can be drafted is then reviewed and voted on by the committee. The athletes who get the necessary number of votes, based on their positions on the gridiron, to get to the event are then invited to the Combine.

The goal is to invite all the potential players who can get drafted by the NFL teams. The Scouting Combine also provides a platform for the teams to get a better view of the players' skills and talents.

Ad

How to watch NFL Combine? Full schedule for 2025 showpiece event

The four-day NFL Combine will be broadcast live on NFL Network. Fans can also live stream the event on NFL+ of Fubo.

Here's a look at the schedule for players in each position:

Thursday, Feb. 27 at 3:00 p.m. ET, Defensive linemen, linebackers

Friday, Feb. 28 at 3:00 p.m. ET, Defensive backs, tight ends

Saturday, March 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET, Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs

Sunday, March 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET, Offensive linemen

Some of the highly anticipated on-field workouts at the Combine include the 40-yard dash, 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuffle, broad, vertical jumps and bench press. There are also other position-specific drills, all of which will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's the difference between a restricted and an unrestricted free agent in the NFL? Breaking down contract stipulations