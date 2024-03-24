How radical is the NFL's new kickoff rule proposal? Breaking down pros and cons of divisive move

The proposed regulation modifications for the 2024 season that the NFL's competition committee submitted are expected to dominate the headlines, even though there will be a lot of topics covered at the annual league meeting for NFL owners, which is scheduled for March 24-27 in Orlando, Florida.

One of these proposed amendments would completely restructure the NFL's kickoff policy. This proposed rule change aims to enhance gameplay dynamics and modernize NFL kickoffs, making them less hazardous. Rich McKay, chairman of the competition committee, told the Boston Globe the new policy will make the play "feel different and radical."

The key takeaway is that the NFL is incentivizing players not to return kickoffs, a play type associated with an increased risk of concussions.

In what appears to be a precursor to doing away with kickoff completely, the NFL has made a number of adjustments to the play in the last few years, this new rule proposal being the most significant and recent.

Over the years, kickoffs have mostly stayed the same while producing some of the most thrilling moments in the sport. Eliminating kickoffs will appear as a somewhat radical decision and could entail giving up part of the game's technical foundation.

NFL's New Kickoff Rule Proposal Explained

The NFL competition committee is pushing for significant rule modifications that could have a major influence on play and injury prevention by changing kickoffs to be more exciting and safe.

The hybrid kickoff is being proposed by the NFL committee for a single year. The kicker would start at his own 35-yard line, while the other members of the kicking team would begin with the opponent's 40-yard line, according to the proposal.

Two players from the receiving team may line up anywhere to field the kick, but the team as a whole needs to have a minimum of nine players between their 30- and 35-yard lines.

The fact that there won't be a fair catch option is an important factor to keep in mind. The new plan suggests that the kicker's expertise will be crucial in many kickoffs.

The plan may change as the talks go on, and it's not obvious if it will receive the 24 out of 32 votes required to be approved and utilized in the upcoming season.

Pros and cons of the proposed kickoff rule

The proposed kickoff regulation has caused some controversy among NFL fans. Some are related to onside kicks, and others are about returns. Thus, one could prefer one while disliking the other.

The main advantage of the proposed rule is that it aims to decrease injuries—many of which are caused by players colliding at a fast speed—while increasing the frequency of kick returns.

The rule, if enacted, will reduce the number of severe collisions while bringing back one of the most thrilling plays in the game. However, there is a downside, and that is the unexpected onside kick that the proposal would eliminate.

It's uncertain if team owners are willing to accept such drastic adjustments. However, it's clear that the league feels that kickoffs are a problem, which is why the plan seeks to reduce injury risk while also increasing kick returns.