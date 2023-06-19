How ridiculous is Tom Brady's diet? Exploring retired NFL QB's routine

Tom Brady's 23 years of endurance in the NFL was primarily down to his disciplined fitness and strict diet. The seven-time Super Bowl winner played 20 years with the New England Patriots and three more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady eventually called it quits with football in February this year but his choice of food and drink throughout his playing career was quite intriguing. Here, we take a look at the legendary quarterback's ridiculous diet and the variety of nutrients he consumed to remain at the top of his game.

Interestingly, Brady's diet is widely known as the TB12 diet in the football community. It focuses on a more natural and healthier way to remain fit.

Brady's daily meals included highly organic, gluten-free and plant-based nutrients. This boosted his energy levels and lowered inflammation, which also helped reduce the chances of an injury while playing. He also ensured to keep himself hydrated throughout the day.

Soon after waking up at 6 a.m., Brady would drink 20 ounces of water with electrolytes. He followed that up with a high-calorie, high-fat and high-protein smoothie which consisted of bananas, blueberries, nuts and seeds.

Brady would continue to drink water at 20-minute intervals during his morning exercise but wouldn't eat anything again until 11 a.m. Following his workout, the NFL icon would have a plant-based protein shake for recovery.

Around 80% of Brady's diet included vegetables and the other 20% was meat. One of the key reasons behind his plant-based diet is that fruits and vegetables are high in nutrients, fiber and enzymes, which help athletes perform at an optimum level.

Brady's lunch included plenty of leafy veggies and whole grains with either fish, lean meat or skinless poultry. He would then continue to munch on a few seeds and nuts for the remainder of the day while sipping on a few more protein shakes along the way.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar would then end his day with a plant-packed dinner or occasionally have a hot cup of bone broth.

What foods did Tom Brady avoid?

To stay in pristine condition, Tom Brady avoided sugar, caffeinated drinks, dairy, soda and processed foods as much as he could. Some veggies that he excluded from his diet were tomatoes, mushrooms and eggplants, primarily because they stimulate inflammatory cells.

However, now that Brady has retired, many have been curious to learn whether the seven-time Super Bowl winner allows himself a few cheat days.

