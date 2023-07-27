How serious is Joe Burrow’s injury? Update on Bengals QB ahead of looming contract extension

Joe Burrow, quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, suffered a calf injury today toward the end of practice. He was taken off the field, and it appears that the franchise is set to deal with a major problem.

The extent of the injury is unknown, however, many believe it is a minor cramp rather than a catastrophic injury such as the Achilles tear.

Burrow, who is set to sign a new contract soon, will hope that it's nothing serious and that he'll be ready to play in Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season.

The Cincinnati Bengals are Super Bowl contenders but that could change if Burrow suffers a serious injury. This piece will be further updated after new details get revealed regarding the quarterback's status.

Kelsey Conway @KelseyLConway Joe Burrow being looked at by the medical staff after just going down and grabbing his calf pic.twitter.com/nGbArBsXAC

Cincinnati Bengals QB depth chart

If Joe Burrow does end up missing significant time, the Cincinnati Bengals will be devastated. Behind Burrow on their QB depth chart are Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning, but the team will hope that the situation does not deteriorate to the point where the backup quarterbacks are given an opportunity to start the season.

Burrow tore his ACL in his debut season and also had an appendix problem during last year's training camp. As a result, his condition must be closely observed because it will have a significant impact on the rest of the league.