Joe Burrow is expected to sign a contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals before the start of a new season. Given that Justin Herbert has signed his extension which is a five-year $262.5 million deal, it will further accelerate negotiations between Burrow and the Bengals.

The former LSU quarterback recently was asked questions regarding his extension, and he had a pretty straightforward answer to it. Here's what Burrow said:

"It gets done when it gets done," Burrow said, "We’ll see.”

Speaking about why he isn't holding out due to his contract, and taking part in the training camp, Burrow added:

"Personally, I feel like in my position I don’t want to waste these days, I have to get better. I’ve wasted enough days the last two years with injuries and appendicitis and COVID the year before that."

"I don’t want to get out of camp wishing that I had seven more days that I could have got better. So that’s the reason I’m here... Maybe business comes first at some point, But I need these days to be my best."

Joe Burrow is a winner and wants to win at any cost. Burrow knows he will get his new deal which is why he is maximizing his preparation for another big season. The Cincinnati Bengals have expressed the desire to keep the trio of Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase for the long term, and it will be interesting to see how they will do it.

Justin Herbert's contract extension will certainly help Burrow, as now he may be able to get a better deal than the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback.

Joe Burrow deserves to be the highest paid player in the NFL

Joe Burrow: AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Given how Patrick Mahomes' contract is structured, Joe Burrwo deserves to be the highest-paid player in the NFL. He has shown in the past two seasons, that he is arguably the second-best quarterback in the league, who has often got better of Mahomes.

As long as Burrow stays with the Bengals, they will be Super Bowl contenders, which is why their quarterback should be paid top money. However, the quarterback has earlier expressed the desire to take some discount to help the franchise construct a good roster every season, which is why his new deal might surprise some.