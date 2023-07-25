Justin Herbert contract: Full breakdown of Chargers QB’s $262,500,000 deal

Justin Herbert has finally inked his contract extension with the Los Angeles Chargers in what is a monumental deal. Herbert was in negotiations with the Chargers throughout the offseason, and once the training camp began, the deal became official for the quarterback.

As per Adam Schefter, Herbert has signed a five-year $262.5 million extension that would keep him with the AFC West team till the 2029 NFL season. This is a huge win for the Chargers as they were able to sign their quarterback before Joe Burrow got his deal.

If Joe Burrow had signed a deal earlier than Herbert, then the former Oregon QB would have demanded more money than his rival.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Justin Herbert contract breakdown:

Here's his contract breakdown as per Schefter:

"Justin Herbert’s five-year extension includes $133.7 million fully guaranteed, $193.7 million with the injury guarantee and springing potentially to $218.7 million guaranteed. Total new guarantees: 185 million."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Sources: Justin Herbert’s five-year extension includes $133.7 million fully guaranteed, $193.7 million with the injury guarantee and springing potentially to $218.7 million guaranteed.

As per Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Chargers star will receive $100 million in the first year of his extension, which is quite a lot for a player who will earn close to $4.5 million this upcoming season.

"There are a lot of big numbers in this big deal for Justin Herbert. Here's one: In Year 1, Herbert get $100M, topping the previous high of $80M. Herbert also gets $218.7M in guarantees on his 5-year, $262.5M extension."

Herbert deserved to get paid big money as he joins the likes of Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, and Daniel Jones among the quarterbacks who got lucrative extensions this offseason.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



Herbert also gets $218.7M in guarantees on his 5-year, $262.5M extension. There are a lot of big numbers in this big deal for Justin Herbert. Here's one: In Year 1, Herbert get $100M, topping the previous high of $80M.Herbert also gets $218.7M in guarantees on his 5-year, $262.5M extension. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

Justin Herbert needs to lead the Chargers to a big playoff run

Justin Herbert: Los Angeles Chargers v Washington Football Team

Herbert has proven that he is one of the league's most skilled quarterbacks and possesses all of the tools required to become the best player. However, the franchise has had a lack of collective success.

Last season, Herbert led his team to the playoffs for the first time, but they blew a 27-0 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Such instances cannot be repeated again, as the young quarterback is now due to lead his team to a deep playoff run.

The Chargers are likely to part ways with some of their veteran stars after this season, so they must capitalize on this opportunity at all costs. Last season, Herbert had a passer rating of 93.2 with 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 17 games.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!