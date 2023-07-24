NFL Rumors: Bengals owner concerned about long-term future of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins

Throughout the offseason, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have been involved in negotiations regarding a record-breaking contract for the quarterback. So far a new deal hasn't been signed and the training camp is already underway.

Apart from Burrow, the Bengals have also reached out to Tee Higgins regarding a possible extension, while Ja'Marr Chase will be eligible for his extension next season.

Keeping three-star players on lucrative deals is tough for any team in the NFL, and recently Bengals owner Mike Brown expressed his concerns about the future of the star trio, Here's what he said:

"That's the issue, isn't it? Think of the cap as a pie and once you take out one piece, there's less left for the next guy and it just is obvious that when all teams are essentially paying the same thing, we're all paying up to the cap."

"Pardon me, it is hard to fit everybody in. It's impossible to fit everybody in at the rate they wish they could be paid. So, you lose some guys every year… Joe is the heart of the matter and after that, we went all the guys we can get, but we may have to go short in a couple of cases."

Joe Burrow is expected to sign a contract worth near to $300 million, while Tee Higgins' new contract could be around $90-$100 million, as per various reports.

Mike Brown is correct that keeping the quarterback is a priority, but considering how effectively the trio plays together, Burrow will be disappointed if either Chase or Higgins leaves the team.

Joe Burrow is likely to demand less money to keep better players around him

Joe Burrow: AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

Earlier, it was revealed that Joe Burrow is willing to accept a discount to give the team some freedom in roster composition. He wants to win a Super Bowl and would like to emulate what Patrick Mahomes has done with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Keeping Higgins and Chase is critical for the Bengals quarterback, and it will be intriguing to watch how the organization handles the situation in the future.

Last season, Burrow had a passer rating of 100.8 with 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 16 games. With a fully healthy offseason, Burrow is likely to put up better numbers in the upcoming season and will have a great chance of winning the first MVP award of his career.

Similarly, the Bengals are Super Bowl contenders and will be one of the toughest teams to beat during the postseason.

