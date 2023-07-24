NFL Rumors: Standout Bengals WR’s extension projected at $97,000,000

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to make it back to the Super Bowl this upcoming season as one standout player is seeking a new deal. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is an important piece of the team's offense and is in line for a contract extension.

According to PFF, Higgins will be in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future with a four-year, $97 million deal. The wideout is entering the final year of his rookie contract, set to earn $2,993,000 this upcoming season.

Higgins was taken in the second round of the 2020 draft and had a solid rookie season. The former Clemson Tigers receiver had 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns in the 2020 campaign. He led the Cincinnati Bengals in both yards and touchdowns that season.

Tee Higgins followed up his rookie season with his first 1,000-yard season, going for 1,091 yards along with 74 receptions and six touchdowns. He was second to then-rookie Ja'Marr Chase in all three categories on the team.

Last season, Higgins notched his second straight 1,000-yard season with 1,029 yards. The wideout had 74 receptions and seven touchdowns as well. He finished second behind Chase in all three categories once again.

Tee Higgins' Bengals teammates are also in line for new deals

Tee Higgins is not the only teammate that could get paid in the near future. Ja'Marr Chase and franchise quarterback Joe Burrow are coming toward the end of their rookie deals.

Burrow was asked about his ongoing contract talks with the Bengals but stated that Chase and Higgins are a greater priority. Here's what he said to reporters during the offseason:

"Whenever you have guys on the team that need to be paid, that’s always on your mind. You want that to be a focal point. So, we’re working to make that happen."

Burrow had his fifth-year option picked up and will make $29.55 million in guaranteed money next year. This year, he'll make $1,010,000 with a roster bonus of $4,535,018. Chase will get $940K and a roster bonus of $2,521,786 in the 2023 campaign.

It will be interesting to see how much Cincinnati's front office will give the trio of Higgins, Chase, and Burrow in their contract extensions, and what effect that will have on the rest of their roster.

