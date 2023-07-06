How to stop corner routes in Madden 23? Everything you need to know

Corner routes are arguably one of the worst things to defend in Madden 23. Players can all relate to the anxiety of an opponent calling that dreaded move, as it is ultra-difficult to negate.

However, thanks to hours of gaming, researching, and strokes of good fortune, there is a possible solution.

How to defend corner routes in Madden 23

Corner routes are torturous to come up against, but there's a way to negate them.

Here are two tips on how to come out on top and make a game-winning interception:

Match Coverage (Cover four palms): Think of "match" like delayed man coverage. Outside CBs will play corners like a man with outside leverage. Cover four palms can be found in formations like Nickel Normal. 25-yard Zone Drop Rule: If a corner route runs 15 yards, set your flat zones to 20. Make sure you have an outside cornerback in a flat zone.

The above might be a little tough to master initially, but with the proper training, you'll negate these routes in no time.

Who are the best quarterbacks in Madden 23?

You or your opponent will need an elite QB to use the corner route successfully. Here are the best quarterbacks in Madden 23, true masters of corner routes and related moves:

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 97 OVR Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, 96 OVR Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, 95 OVR Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, 92 OVR Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals, 90 OVR Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, 89 OVR Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, 88 OVR Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos, 87 OVR Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, 87 OVR Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, 85 OVR

When is the release date for Madden 24?

Madden 24 is expected to be released on August 18, 2023. It will be accessible on numerous gaming consoles such as PS4, PS5, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X and PC Steam.

Customers who pre-order the game's deluxe edition will get three days of early access, which begins on August 15, 2023.

