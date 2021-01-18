How to stream NFL Playoff games?- January 17, 2021

Cleveland Browns made the 2021 NFL Playoffs for the first time in 18 years. They won their first NFL Playoff game in 25 years last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Sunday they will look to make history again by defeating the Chiefs and going to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1989.

Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make history by becoming the 13th team to make it to the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons. If they beat the Browns and Bills and go on to win the Super Bowl. Kansas City will be the eighth team in NFL history to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

New Orleans Saints are playing for a trip to the NFC Championship game. The last time the Saints played in a NFC Championship game they were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams. That game had the biggest no call in Playoff history when the Rams committed a clear pass interference penalty that was never called.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have no tasted playoff success in nearly 18 years. If the Buccaneers beat the Saints it will be the first appearance in the NFC Championship game since the 2002 NFL Playoffs. In 2002 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would win the NFL Super Bowl over the Oakland Raiders.

Lets take a look at how NFL fans can stream the NFL Divisional Round Playoff games on Sunday.

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: How to stream the NFL Playoff games on Sunday

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs/ Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

If NFL fans are looking to stream the 2021 NFL Divisional Round Playoff games on Sunday their are a lot of options out there. FuboTV has a plan that starts out at $64.99 a month but with that plan it includes a seven day free trial for new subscribers. Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns game will be aired nationally on CBS.

NFL fans can also stream the game on the CBS All-Access. The plans start at $9.99 a month and this also includes a seven day free trial. Hulu also offers live TV for NFL fans. Their plans start at $54.99 a month and also includes a free trial period with new subscribers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints can be streamed on the FOX Sports App. The game can also be live streamed on ExpressVPN. Sunday's NFL Playoff double-header can also be streamed on Sling TV and YouTube TV both require subscriptions and offer free trials.

NFL fans have numerous options to watch the NFL Divisional Round Playoff games on Sunday. With both games having a lot riding on them it makes it even more important to NFL fans to tune in and watch great football on Sunday.