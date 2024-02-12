How are Super Bowl host cities impacted economically? Exploring aftermath of NFL’s blockbuster event

The Super Bowl is the biggest game in American football, and it takes quite some time to prepare for. The hosts for the marquee event are announced years in advance, giving the city ample time to prepare for the big game.

It's only fitting as the NFL championship game garners money for local businesses and governments through sales, hospitality and taxes. Thus, the host city will get great exposure and become a tourist hub for the foreseeable future.

Hosting the Super Bowl is known to showcase a city's culture, attractions and amenities to millions of visitors. Such would lead more people to visit the town and increase tourism-related revenue streams.

Let's look at a report from the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee. Last year, the committee announced that Super Bowl LVII amassed $1.3 billion in gross output or total economic activity for Arizona, with a $726.1 million contribution to the state's gross domestic product.

The L. William Seidman Research Institute at the W.P. Carey School of Business, resident at Arizona State University, conducted the study.

Researchers analyzed data to reach this figure, and it was discovered that 102,598 out-of-state visitors came to the Valley for Super Bowl LVII and proceeded to spend over $221 million. Furthermore, it was stated that about 60% of the visitors had tickets for the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Also, the study discovered that 10,459 unique jobs were created due to the Super Bowl hosting rights. These jobs yielded a $494.1 million contribution towards the labor income in Arizona.

Last year's big game had the most significant economic impact of any statement event held in Arizona.

How many people attended Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas?

According to multiple reports, Super Bowl LVIII had the lowest attendance for any non-pandemic edition of the big game. On Sunday, the crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas maxed out at 61,629.

The second lowest attendance for the big game was at the LA Coliseum for Super Bowl I, with just 61,946 in attendance. However, despite the low attendance, you can't blame the city of Las Vegas, as Allegiant Stadium can only hold a given capability. That shouldn't stop the famous stadium from hosting future NFL championship games.

What city is hosting the next Super Bowl?

The NFL is known to announce multiple Super Bowl hosts in advance, and the hosts for the next big game are already set in stone. Super Bowl 2025 will occur at Caesars Superdome, the New Orleans Saints home. It will be the first time that the Saints' stadium will be hosting the big game since 2013.

The matchup will be played on Feb. 9, 2025, and it'll mark the 11th time New Orleans has hosted the biggest contest of the football calendar.

Furthermore, Super Bowl 2025 will be the eighth time that Caesars Superdome will be hosting it, extending its record for the stadium to host the NFL championship. Next on the list is Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins with six season finales.

After Super Bowl 2025, the next hosts of the big game are:

Super Bowl 2026: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8, 2026.

Super Bowl 2027: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 14, 2027