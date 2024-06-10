  • NFL
  "How tf is he on there" - NFL fans outraged over Joe Burrow's Madden 25 cover leak

"How tf is he on there" - NFL fans outraged over Joe Burrow's Madden 25 cover leak

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 10, 2024 17:46 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens
"How tf is he on there" - NFL fans outraged over Joe Burrow's Madden 25 cover leak

Cincinnati Bengals superstar Joe Burrow has appeared on a leaked cover for Madden 25. And NFL fans aren't pleased with this due to his unavailability for a significant part of last season due to injury.

Fans are surprised Madden chose him as a cover star rather than players who enjoyed a healthier 2023/24 season.

As we count down to the Madden release, the leaked image of Burrow is circulating on X.

also-read-trending Trending

Upon seeing this image, NFL fans on X expressed dismay and outrage.

Some fans expressed doubts about the validity of the image.

Is Joe Burrow the next Madden 25 cover star?

Joe Burrow is one of the many elite NFL players who have been rumored to be on the cover of the next iteration of Madden. Perennial Pro Bowlers like Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey, Lamar Jackson, Travis Kelce and Justin Tucker have been mentioned as potential Madden 25 cover stars. Retired players Aaron Donald and Jason Kelce have also been listed as out-of-the-box options.

However, if Burrow becomes the Madden 25 cover star, he'll become the seventh quarterback in the past decade to grace the Madden cover.

What to expect from Joe Burrow and the Bengals in 2024?

Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had a 2023/24 regular season to forget. The franchise missed the postseason after their star quarterback suffered a season-ending injury in Week 11.

Hence, Burrow was forced to watch from the sideline as the Bengals narrowly missed the postseason in a stacked American Football Conference. Thankfully, he seems to be moving well in the off-season. He should likely start at center in Week 1 of the upcoming season.

The Cincinnati Bengals will enter the season with one of the best wideout duos in the league: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. They'll catch passes from Burrow and be backed by one of the better coaching staff and fan bases. It should be an interesting 2024 in Cincinnati as the team aims to banish the memories of 2023/24.

