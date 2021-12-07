How to watch ManningCast in Week 13?

ESPN’s ManningCast returns again for Week 13 with hosts Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. The Manning brothers will be live streaming the New England Patriots (8-4) vs. Buffalo Bills (7-4) game this week.

A lot will be on the line for the winner of this AFC East rivalry matchup, including an inside track to the division title, the top seed in the AFC, and overall playoff seeding. The weather forecast calls for a typical Buffalo, NY winter evening, which means viewers will be in for a treat of snow, rain, sleet, or all of the above.

Peyton and Eli Manning will offer their usual brother banter, NFL insider knowledge, and celebrity guest appearances.

How to watch ManningCast?

Viewers who have enjoyed the ManningCast this season will have another chance to see the alternative broadcast. For viewers who have not seen the ManningCast, they can tune in to ESPN2 to catch the live stream when the game kicks off at 8:15 EST.

Who are the guest on ManningCast tonight - NFL Week 13?

The guest list for Week 13 is a bit shorter than the past few weeks. Tonight, Peyton and Eli Manning will welcome legendary late night TV host David Letterman, former New England Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib, and FOX sports NFL/MLB play-by-play announcer Joe Buck.

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning have appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, so his appearance is a nice role reversal for the longtime late night talk show host. CB Aqib Talib had a long, successful NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, and the Los Angeles Rams, but his tenure with the Patriots will certainly be the focal point of his guest appearance.

Joe Buck has been the flagship play-by-play announcer on FOX alongside former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman since 2002. FOX hired him in 1994 to be the play-by-play person on their NFL games, and at age 25 he was the youngest person to announce an NFL regular season game. Buck and his father before him announced MLB games, and the younger Buck still pivots over during the MLB playoffs to announce baseball games.

The ManningCast has now gone three straight shows without an active player. Six active players went on the show from Weeks 1-8 and all lost the following week.

If you’re tracking the ManningCast curse, no current player is appearing on tonight’s show so for this week, NFL players have nothing to fear. Otherwise, fans will probably be suspicious if Joe Buck mysteriously comes down with an illness, and Troy Aikman will have to work the Thursday night game and Sunday afternoon game without his longtime booth partner.

