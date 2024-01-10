How has Tua Tagovailoa played in cold weather games? Exploring Dolphins QB’s troubles ahead of Wildcard Round matchup vs Chiefs

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had a career year in 2023-24. The Alabama Crimson Tide has helped guide the Dolphins to playoffs for the second straight season, and the team looks poised to make a deep playoff run.

However, in front of Tua and Co., are defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs, and they will have a home-game advantage in their wildcard round game.

In this article, we examine how Tagovailoa has performed in cold-weather games and evaluate if he has a chance at Arrowhead on Saturday. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

How has Tua Tagovailoa performed in cold-weather games?

According to "Hard Rock Bet," Tua Tagovailoa has played four professional games with a weather temperature of under 45 degrees. His record in those games is zero wins and four losses, a 55.5 completion percentage, four touchdowns, five interceptions and a 71.8 Passer Rating.

It shouldn't come as a surprise, as Tagovailoa has played most of his games in pristine weather, thanks to Miami's location. However, if the Dolphins have plans to beat the Chiefs, Tagovailoa will need to do something he has never done in his NFL career. That is, win a game in cold conditions, precisely one at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night.

How has Tua Tagovailoa performed this season?

As mentioned earlier, Tua Tagovailoa had a phenomenal 2023-24 season. The Alabama Crimson Tide product has been selected for his first Pro Bowl (as a starter). He's the NFL's passing yards leader for 2023 and has led arguably the league's fastest-ever offense.

Furthermore, Tagovailoa proved all his doubters wrong, as the ʻEwa Beach, Hawaii native starred in all 17 regular-season games. His best attribute was availability, as he has been available throughout the season for Mike McDaniel's team.

Of course, there are concerns, as the Dolphins beat just one playoff team all season (the Dallas Cowboys). But all that would be forgotten if they shock the Chiefs during wildcard weekend.

Tagovailoa is here to stay, and the Dolphins franchise star should only get better in the coming years.