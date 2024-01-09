Weather for Chiefs-Dolphins game: Authorities raise alarm over “completely inhospitable” conditions for 2024 NFL Playoffs at Arrowhead

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are set to face off in a dream wild card round game in the 2024 playoffs. Tyreek Hill will return to his old stomping ground, as the Dolphins aim to end the Chiefs' quest for back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, with the Chiefs holding home advantage for the crunch matchup. This article will examine the weather, injury reports for both franchises and how to watch the game live. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

What will the weather be like at Arrowhead on Saturday?

According to BET MGM, the weather in the evening is expected to be 2 degrees, while AccuWeather‘s RealFeel evening temperature is -8 degrees.

Furthermore, there's an 18% chance of snow in the evening, with the projected snow accumulation at 0 inches. The evening wind is predicted at NW 9 mph, with wind gusts of 22 mph.

It is important to note that the National Weather Service, Kansas City, has a message for the Miami Dolphins and their fans headed to the game. The service states that Saturday night’s weather “may be completely inhospitable for those from warmer climates."

Chiefs vs Dolphins injury report

Kansas City suffered two significant injuries to offensive linemen in their Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Kansas City lost left tackles Wanya Morris and Jawaan Taylor in their regular-season finale. They join Donovan Smith on the treatment table for their wild card round game against Miami.

As for Miami, it lost Jerome Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel to injuries in Week 18. Both players have been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Chiefs. The pair join Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle on the injury report, with the Dolphins essentially limping to the playoffs.

How to watch Chiefs vs Dolphins live

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are pitted against each other in the AFC wildcard round. Both teams had stellar seasons and will be looking to make a deep postseason run in 2024.

Kansas City is favorite heading into the game, with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Isaiah Pacheco being some of the best players at their positions in the league. Kansas City aims to win back-to-back Super Bowls, but it must scale the Miami hurdle first.

As for Miami, it'll be looking to pull off a shock win against the best team of the past half decade. Miami is a dangerous team on offense, and it plays a fast style of football with the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane leading a rapid offense. Mike McDaniel will fancy his chances on Saturday, and it should make for an enthralling occasion.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: Peacock

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

When: Saturday, January 13, 2023