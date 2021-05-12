How to watch the 2021 NFL schedule release? TV channels, live stream, time & more

The 2021 NFL Schedule will be released tomorrow and it's the next big event for football fans after the recently-concluded NFL Draft in Cleveland. NFL fans across the world will be anxiously waiting to see when and where their favorite team is playing this upcoming season. This season should be even more exciting as it is the first time the NFL will schedule a seventeen-game schedule.

2021 NFL schedule release details

Find out when and where the schedule release can be seen:

When:

The 2021 NFL schedule release will take place on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 8:00pm EST.

Channel:

The 2021 NFL schedule release will be broadcast live on the NFL Network and ESPN (check your local guide to find the channels).

.@nflnetwork's 'Schedule Release '21' reveals 2021 NFL schedule Wednesday at 8p ET!



Full details: https://t.co/CuGgcEr29L pic.twitter.com/ZpsTfJXGDQ — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) May 10, 2021

NFL schedule live stream:

For those wishing to live stream the 2021 NFL schedule release, simply log onto NFL.com at 8:00pm EST.

ABC Networks announced on Tuesday afternoon that the Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup will be announced live on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, May 12.

Just 1️⃣ day away from the 2021 #NFLScheduleRelease.



📅: May 12

🕗: 8 p.m. ET

📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/BDs4WKhgMF — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) May 11, 2021

The first game of the 2021 season will take place on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The matchup will be announced tomorrow but usually the defending Super Bowl champions get the first game. So expect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be hosting Game 1 of the 2021-2022 season.

ESPN2 will be hosting a three-hour special on Wednesday night commemorating the 2021 NFL schedule release hosted by Monday Night Football co-hosts Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Steve Levy.

Each team already knows what teams they will be playing this upcoming season but when they will play them is the most exciting part. Each team will play:

Their fellow divisional teams twice (once at home and once away)

Another division that gets rotated through each year

Teams who finish with similar records to their own

Who will get to host the opening game? Who will get to host the first Monday Night Game? Who will get to play on Thanksgiving beside the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys?

There will be some exciting games to watch this season

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills:

A rematch of the AFC Championship game between two of the biggest quarterbacks in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars:

The first and second quarterbacks picked in the NFL Draft will face off this season. Will it be Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars or Zach Wilson and the New York Jets who take the first win of the matchup in their young careers?

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Every NFC East matchup is one to watch, but considering the Eagles pretty much prevented the Giants from winning the East title last season, this one might just be fiestier than ever.