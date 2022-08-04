How to watch the 2022 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Game? Channel, TV Schedule and Live Stream Details for the Raiders vs Jaguars game 

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders will get preseason football started as they take on each other in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game.

The Jaguars are coming off a poor 2021 season. They registered a 3-14 record, although much of that can be attributed to several off-field issues that plagued the side throughout the campaign.

The Raiders, meanwhile, made it to the playoffs last season and were bundled out by the Cincinnati Bengals 26-19. Las Vegas will be looking to get off to a good start in their preseason games.

How to watch Jaguars v Raiders Hall of Fame Game

The coverage of the game with start at 7:00PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC. The program will run for an hour before kickoff.

Time and date: Thursday, August 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Where to watch: TV on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Jaguars and Raiders looking to kick off preseason in style

Jacksonville Jaguars v Oakland Raiders

It may only be the Hall of Fame game, but for the Raiders and Jaguars, it presents a chance to showcase what they have been working on this preseason.

Not many starters are expected to feature heavily, if at all. Consequently, this promises to be a chance for fans of both teams to have a look at some of their third- and fourth-string players.

We already know that Trevor Lawrence will not see the field so Jake Luton will likely get the start for the Jaguars. As for Las Vegas, we are unlikely to see the likes of Derek Carr, Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams suit up.

Jared Stidham and Nick Mullens could see their fair share of snaps in this one. Fourth-round pick Zamir White could also see some game time as the running back looks to make a case to be Jacobs' backup for the upcoming season.

It is worth noting that these games are more about what happens off the field rather than what happens on it.

We will see this year's draft class enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Art McNally, Cliff Branch, Bryant Young, Sam Mills, Tony Boselli, Dick Vermeil, Richard Seymour and LeRoy Butler will be the newest additions.

The game kicks off the festivities before this year's inductees receive football immortality.

