How to watch the 2025 NFL Combine? All the details on Time, TV channel, and full schedule

The 2025 NFL Combine will host some of the best college football players, with scouts, general managers and coaches expected to be present in Indianapolis.

Let's examine the time, channel and full schedule for this year's Scouting Combine.

What time does the 2025 NFL Combine start?

The 2025 NFL Combine will start on Thursday in Indianapolis. The first items on the schedule are registration, pre-exam, orientation and team interviews for defensive linemen, linebackers and placekickers.

All events will be at Lucas Oil Stadium, which has hosted every Combine since 1987.

What channel is the 2025 NFL Combine on?

The 2025 NFL Combine will be broadcast on NFL Network. It will give fans the chance to check out potential draftees for their favorite teams. Most prospects will take a series of tests and then interview with prospective franchises.

Furthermore, the 2025 Combine can be streamed via FuboTV and DAZN. Both streaming platforms are reliable for up-to-date NFL action.

2025 NFL Combine full schedule

Here's a look at the 2025 NFL Combine schedule. It's important to note that there will be press conferences for positional groups before physical tests begin.

Press Conferences:

Thursday, February 27 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen and linebackers

Friday, February 28 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Defensive backs and tight ends

Saturday, March 1 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs

Sunday, March 2 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen

Media availability, measurements and on-field workout, bench press and departure:

Placekickers, defensive linemen and linebackers:

Media availability session, kicking workout: Wednesday, February 26

Measurements and on-field workout: Thursday, February 27

Bench press and departure: Friday, February 28

Defensive backs and tight ends:

Media availability session: Thursday, February 27

Measurements and on-field workout: Friday, February 28

Bench press and departure: Saturday, March 1

Running backs, quarterbacks and wide receivers:

Media availability session: Friday, February 28

Measurements and on-field workout: Saturday, March 1

Bench press and departure: Sunday, March 2

Offensive linemen:

Media availability session: Saturday, March 1

Measurements and on-field workout: Sunday, March 2

Bench press and departure: Monday, March 3

