What time does the 2025 NFL Combine start? All you need to know about the full schedule

The 2025 NFL draft season officially begins with the NFL scouting combine. NFL organizations will get the opportunity to assess upwards of 300 collegiate players who are eligible for the 2025 NFL draft during the course of the four-day event using physical, mental and medical assessments.

The 2025 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis will begin on Monday, Feb. 24, with the top prospects prepared to showcase their abilities.

Here, we will find out at what time the event will start.

When will the NFL combine start?

The next set of NFL superstars will undergo orientation, registration and a pre-examination at the 2025 NFL combine on Monday, when team interviews will also start. Coverage of the event, however, doesn't begin until Thursday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m., as that is when the main action starts, with the on-field practices starting and continuing over the weekend.

Where to watch the 2025 NFL scouting combine?

Fans will get access to watch the on-field drilling session of the combine on Thursday, but they won't be able to catch what happens behind the scenes and players’ interviews with NFL teams on Monday and Tuesday.

This year's scouting combine will be televised on NFL Network for the 20th time, with Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah providing the primary coverage of the on-field drills. Ian Rapoport will also be a part of the broadcast team that will be present during the four-day event.

The NFL streaming services NFL+ and NFL Network apps, as well as FuboTV, which provides new customers with a free trial, are options for people without cable to watch the NFL combine.

Workout Schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 27 | NFL Network | 3 p.m.

Defensive Line, Linebackers

Friday, Feb. 28 | NFL Network | 3 p.m.

Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Saturday, March 1 | NFL Network | 1 p.m.

Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Sunday, March 2 | NFL Network | 1 p.m.

Offensive Line

All times in ET.

How many players are invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine?

Only college players who declare for the NFL draft and meet the NCAA and NFL criteria for participation are invited to the NFL combine. Top draft prospects like quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, defensive tackles Abdul Carter and Mason Graham, and running back Ashton Jeanty are among the 329 prospects invited to the event this year.

Players' performances during the combine often have a part to play in where they get picked during the draft. The first round of this year's draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 24, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Rounds two and three will take place on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be held on Saturday, April 26.

