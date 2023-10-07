How to watch Bills vs Jaguars: TV channel, live stream details and more 

After the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 at Wembley Stadium last week, the NFL will hold another game in London in Week 5.

On Sunday, October 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the blistering Buffalo Bills will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. The game will be exclusively broadcast on NFL Network. The game will be called by sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl, color analyst Kurt Warner, and play-by-play announcer Rich Eisen.

The Buffalo Bills just played what was perhaps their best game of this season. Their defense played resolutely against Miami last week after the Miami Dolphins scored 70 points in a victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 3. In that Week 4 game, the Bills prevailed by a score of 48-20 against the Dolphins.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Here is all the information to follow Sunday's Bills vs. Jaguars game below.

Date and Time: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TV: NFL Network

Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color analyst), Jamie Erdahl (sideline reporter)

Live stream: FuboTV, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)

Referee: Shawn Smith

How to watch Bills vs Jaguars: All you need to know about streaming NFL London game

The NFL International Series this season consists of three games in London and two more that will take place in Frankfurt, Germany. All of these games will be broadcast live on NFL Network and are accessible on NFL+ on any smartphone or tablet.

Fans can stream regular-season and playoff games on their phones or tablets with NFL+. Fans are also able to stream NFL games on YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket bundle, FuboTV, DirecTV, Sling, Paramount+, and other streaming services.

Expand Tweet

Bills vs Jaguars injury report for Week 5 NFL London

Buffalo Bills injury report for Week 5

Von Miller, the standout linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, is expected to play on Sunday, but defensive end Greg Rousseau has been declared out with a foot injury. Cornerback Tre'Davious White will also be out due to an Achilles issue.

Christian Benford, another cornerback, is still doubtful for the game as well.

Expand Tweet

Jacksonville Jaguars injury report for Week 5

Linebacker Devin Lloyd, who hasn't practiced all week, won't be available on Sunday, while other significant players like Jamal Agnew, Zay Jones, and Foley Fatukasi are questionable. Every Jaguars player who is labeled as questionable for Week 5 did participate in some limited practice sessions during the week.