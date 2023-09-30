How to watch Broncos vs. Bears? TV schedule, live stream details and more for NFL Week 4 clash

The Denver Broncos will square off against the Chicago Bears in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The eagerly-awaited contest is set to commence at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Both these teams are yet to register a win this season. The Broncos suffered a shambolic 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, while the Bears lost to Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs.

Both Denver and Chicago will be hoping to break their respective losing streaks when they lock horns this weekend.

What channel is the NFL game on tonight?

The Broncos vs. Bears clash will be broadcast live on national television on CBS. Andrew Catalon will serve as the play-by-play commentator while Matt Ryan will provide color commentary for the game. AJ Ross will be reporting on the game from the sideline.

Denver suffered narrow defeats to the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders in Week 1 and Week 2. However, Sean Payton's side were blown away by the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

The Broncos are averaging 23 points per game this season. Russell Wilson and Co. will want to get their first win on the board this weekend.

Meanwhile, Chicago has suffered heavy losses to the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs in three games this season. The Bears are scoring 15.7 points per contest, but need to sort out their defensive game heading into Week 4.

Matt Eberflus' side are under some pressure to deliver a win on Sunday. Although it's early in the season, a defeat against Denver could potentially end their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears TV Schedule

The Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears game will air live on CBS. Fans without access to cable can livestream the matchup on NFL+ and Fubo TV.

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign.